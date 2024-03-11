The Monday Report – 11 March 2024

Daily Market Reports | 9:09 AM

By Greg Peel

Rarefied Air

Following some dovish rhetoric from the heads of both the Fed and ECB on Thursday night, Wall Street shot up to new highs and on Friday the ASX200 followed suit. The futures had suggested a positive opening and that was the case, but there was an hour of consideration before the index headed higher.

Then momentum kicked in.

Leading the charge, again, were the banks (+2.0%). Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) received a takeover bid from a UK building society and rose 32.9%, but the locals moved further into blue sky as well.

The Aussie ten-year yield was not so excitable, falling -3 points.

Every sector closed in the green bar one – industrials sat it out on dips in Transurban ((TCL)) and Brambles ((BXB)).

Materials also lagged (+0.1%) with lithium and iron ore weaker and gold miners not enjoying the surging US gold price, while the Aussie dollar surges with it.

All other sectors rose 0.8-1.3% in a bit of a “buy everything” trade. Since the intraday bottom on Wednesday, the ASX200 added almost 2% to the close on Friday.

Which is very exciting, but alas, the US jobs number came in 'hotter' than forecast, Wall Street was sold off on Friday night after hitting new highs on Thursday night, and our futures were down -47 on Saturday morning.

Still, a pullback today of that amount would take us to 7800, which aside from being almost 100 points above the initial breakout level into blue sky, will likely become the new support level, for now, just as 7700 had held earlier in the week.

The next big event will be the US February CPI numbers on Tuesday night.