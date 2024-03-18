The Monday Report – 18 March 2024

Daily Market Reports | Mar 18 2024

By Greg Peel

Buy the Dip

Following a sell-off in both stocks and bonds on Wall Street on Thursday night, driven by a hotter than expected PPI print, a nervous ASX200 plunged -122 points to late morning on Friday before the buyers arrived.

The breakdown was technical, given the 7700 had provided solid support previously, and then momentum took over. But at 7600, support was found, and the index rose steadily in a straight line to the close. The index nevertheless closed down -2.2% for the week, and moved back to end-February.

The Aussie ten-year yield rose 8 points to 4.13%. Clearly the word is out REITs are undervalued, as such a move up in bonds would not normally result in a 0.8% gain for real estate, to be one of only three winning sectors on the day, with the likes of Scentre Group ((SCG)) and Stockland ((SGP)) leading the way.

Energy was the big winner (+2.0%), along with utilities (+1.0%), as oil prices rose following Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Materials was the worst offender (-1.9%), as iron ore prices continued to slide and selling pressure was once again evident in lithium miners. Shares in graphite miner Syrah Resources ((SYR)) fell -21.4% after successfully completing a capital raise via placement at a -21% discount.

Discretionary was one of the worst performers (-1.0%), which included a -5.2% drop for Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)) after the CEO fell on his sword having said nasty things.

The banks recovered from early selling to be one of the better performers in falling only -0.2%, despite the jump in yields.

Wall Street was down again on Friday night in a follow-through from Thursday night, but closed down only slightly for the week.

Despite another -0.7% fall for the S&P500, our futures were only down -13 points on Saturday morning.

The RBA meets tomorrow, so we may go a little quiet ahead of the statement and press conference.

China reports February retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers today, so anything could happen there.