Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 27, 2024

ALQ ALS LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $12.91

Jarden rates ((ALQ)) as Buy (1) -

Reflecting a marked deterioration in Nuvisan's earnings over the 2H of FY24, notes Jarden, ALS Ltd has announced the purchase of the remaining 51% equity outstanding in the company will occur on March 31 for nil consideration.

The broker expects ongoing volatility for the ALS Ltd share price given a general lack of conviction around the execution of the turnaround plans for Nuvisan, and uncertainty about how/when industry conditions will improve.

Jarden's Buy rating is retained and the target eases to $13.70 from $13.80.

Back on March 22, Jarden had raised the target to $13.80 from $13.40 based on positives contained within recent reporting by Life Sciences companies.

This report was published on March 26, 2024.

Target price is $13.70 Current Price is $12.91 Difference: $0.79

If ALQ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $12.29, suggesting downside of -4.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 40.70 cents and EPS of 64.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 65.2, implying annual growth of 13.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 39.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 40.00 cents and EPS of 66.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.10%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.4, implying annual growth of 3.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 40.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

APM APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Healthcare - Overnight Price: $1.63

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APM)) as Buy (1) -

APM Human Services International has secured new North American contracts totalling $1bn over five years, including the Phase 3 contract in Ontario which is set to commence operations in late FY25, along with four additional Job Corps awards and multiple Workforce contracts in the US.

The new contract wins offer APM additional revenue visibility over the medium term, Canaccord Genuity suggests, and APM was well positioned to be awarded additional work given existing Ontario and Job Corps agreements.

Hold and $2.00 target retained, reflecting the takeover offer on the table.

This report was published on March 21, 2024.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.63 Difference: $0.37

If APM meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.78, suggesting upside of 9.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 6.20 cents and EPS of 12.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.36. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.2, implying annual growth of -4.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 7.10 cents and EPS of 14.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.2, implying annual growth of 26.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

ASM AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED

Rare Earth Minerals - Overnight Price: $1.43

Petra Capital rates ((ASM)) as Hold (3) -

Petra Capital believes a Letter of Intent for US$600m in potential debt financing for Australian Strategic Materials' Dubbo critical minerals project could be a catalyst for further customer and financing discussions in North America.

While non-binding and conditional, the LOI from the United States Export-Import Bank (EXIM) potentially improves the company's funding position and covers a material portion of the -$1.68bn capex requirement, explains the broker.

The target rises to $1.54 from $1.29 and the Hold rating is maintained.

This report was published on March 22, 2024.

Target price is $1.54 Current Price is $1.43 Difference: $0.11

If ASM meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

BKW BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $27.95

Jarden rates ((BKW)) as Neutral (3) -

First half earnings (EBIT) margins for Brickworks were well managed, notes Jarden, and beat consensus expectations.

Year-on-year earnings for Building Products Australia and North America increased by 48% and 50%, respectively, driven by strong price and cost management (particularly in Australia), note the analysts.

Management's recently completed five-year plant rationalisation program should lead to improving unit costs, and a freeing-up of surplus land, explains the broker, leading to a lower forward capex profile.

The Neutral rating is unchanged and the target price eases to $28.50 from $28.75.

This report was published on March 22, 2024.

Target price is $28.50 Current Price is $27.95 Difference: $0.55

If BKW meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $30.80, suggesting upside of 10.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 67.00 cents and EPS of 28.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.40%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 98.07. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.0, implying annual growth of -92.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 62.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 139.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 199.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.47%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.2, implying annual growth of 576.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 64.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

