Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 15, 2024

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.63

Wilsons rates ((BPT)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons flags the potential risk to operations after recent flooding around Beach Energy's exploration and production interests in the Cooper basin, but notes the difficulty of gauging the impact at this stage.

Vintage Energy ((VEN)) has reported flooding at its Cooper Basin acreage, which will likely impact operations several weeks.

The impact to production for Beach Energy is most likely minor, and the broker intends to monitor the situation as it evolves. More clarity is expected at quarterly results on April 24.

The Overweight rating and $1.87 target are unchanged.

This report was published on April 12, 2024.

Target price is $1.87 Current Price is $1.63 Difference: $0.24

If BPT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.95, suggesting upside of 19.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 15.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.87. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.4, implying annual growth of -6.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 26.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.9, implying annual growth of 51.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 7.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BXB BRAMBLES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $15.77

Jarden rates ((BXB)) as Overweight (2) -

Market concern about pricing growth for Brambles turning negative continues, creating an unfounded overhang on the stock according to Jarden.

Despite Brambles reporting 11% price and mix growth over the first half, the broker notes concern has steadily grown since the result.

The broker points out the current pricing cycle is markedly different from FY10, when Brambles last reported negative pricing growth following a two year economic crisis. The broker anticipates pricing growth will slow, but remain positive.

The Overweight rating and target price of $15.70 are retained.

This report was published on April 11, 2024.

Target price is $15.70 Current Price is $15.77 Difference: minus $0.07 (current price is over target).

If BXB meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $15.44, suggesting downside of -2.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 80.94 cents and EPS of 81.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 90.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 48.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.4.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 85.50 cents and EPS of 90.37 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 101.4, implying annual growth of 11.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 55.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CNI CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP

Diversified Financials - Overnight Price: $1.75

Moelis rates ((CNI)) as Buy (1) -

Centuria Capital has shelled out -$57m (half in cash and half in share scrip at $1.775/share) to acquire 30% of Bass Capital, bringing total ownership to 80%.

The transaction implies to the broker management's high conviction in growth prospects for Bass Capital, which has increased assets under management (AUM) to $1.7bn from $0.3bn since April 2021.

Management also reaffirmed FY24 guidance for OEPS of 11.5-12.0cps and DPS of 10.0cps.

The Buy rating is maintained and the target creeps up to $1.95 from $1.94.

This report was published on April 11, 2024.

Target price is $1.94 Current Price is $1.75 Difference: $0.195

If CNI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.69, suggesting downside of -3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 12.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.8, implying annual growth of -11.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 10.50 cents and EPS of 12.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.53. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.5, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources