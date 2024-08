Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 30 August 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:02 AM

Our top ten news from 22 August 2024 to 29 August 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2024 Thursday 22 August 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024 Friday 23 August 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2024 Monday 26 August 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2024 Tuesday 27 August 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2024 Wednesday 28 August 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – Monadelphous Shakes Off Lithium Thursday 22 August 2024 Resource sector contractor Monadelphous has suffered from lithium weakness and the closure of a major project, but management is upbeat about the outlook

7 – Is Judo Capital Too Ambitious? Thursday 22 August 2024 While the Judo Bank share price rose following FY24 results, some analysts challenge management’s upbeat outlook on asset quality

8 – Uranium Week: Kazatomprom’s Shortfall Excites Tuesday 27 August 2024 The world’s largest uranium producer, Kazatomprom cuts FY25 guidance sparking a flame under uranium stock prices

9 – Endeavour Navigating Choppy Seas Wednesday 28 August 2024 Endeavour Group posted a resilient FY24 result, but faces ongoing challenges in FY25

10 – Ansell: Green Shoots In A Cost Tangled Forest Friday 23 August 2024 Ansell’s turnaround story involves many moving parts, including macro headwinds and a post pandemic hangover

