FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2024

Australia | Aug 27 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BIO)) - Biome Australia
  • ((CNU)) - Chorus
  • ((CLG)) - Close the Loop
  • ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
  • ((GDI)) - GDI Property
  • ((GNP)) - GenusPlus Group
  • ((GOR)) - Gold Road Resources
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((IGL)) - IVE Group
  • ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
  • ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((PAC)) - Pacific Current Group
  • ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((PPS)) - Praemium
  • ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
  • ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
  • ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SPZ)) - Smart Parking
  • ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
  • ((TEA)) - Tasmea
  • ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
  • ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy
  • ((ZIP)) - Zip Co

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

