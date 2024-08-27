FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2024

Australia | Aug 27 2024
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
- ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
- ((BIO)) - Biome Australia
- ((CNU)) - Chorus
- ((CLG)) - Close the Loop
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
- ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
- ((GDI)) - GDI Property
- ((GNP)) - GenusPlus Group
- ((GOR)) - Gold Road Resources
- ((IFM)) - Infomedia
- ((IGL)) - IVE Group
- ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
- ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
- ((PAC)) - Pacific Current Group
- ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((PPS)) - Praemium
- ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
- ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
- ((SPZ)) - Smart Parking
- ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
- ((TEA)) - Tasmea
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
- ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy
- ((ZIP)) - Zip Co
