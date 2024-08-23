FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024

Australia | 4:34 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ACF)) - Acrow
- ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CNI)) - Centuria Capital
- ((CVW)) - Clearview Wealth
- ((CDA)) - Codan
- ((DUG)) - Dug Technology
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
- ((EGL)) - Environmental Group
- ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
- ((GEM)) - G8 Education
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
- ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
- ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
- ((MAF)) - MA Financial
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((MP1)) - Megaport
- ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
- ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
- ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
- ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
- ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
- ((QAL)) - Qualitas
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((RDX)) - Redox
- ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
- ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
- ((SGP)) - Stockland
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((UNI)) - Universal Store
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
