FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-08-2024

Australia | 4:34 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ACF)) - Acrow
  • ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
  • ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CNI)) - Centuria Capital
  • ((CVW)) - Clearview Wealth
  • ((CDA)) - Codan
  • ((DUG)) - Dug Technology
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
  • ((EGL)) - Environmental Group
  • ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
  • ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((MAF)) - MA Financial
  • ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
  • ((MP1)) - Megaport
  • ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
  • ((PWR)) - Peter Warren Automotive
  • ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
  • ((QAL)) - Qualitas
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((RDX)) - Redox
  • ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
  • ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
  • ((SGP)) - Stockland
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((UNI)) - Universal Store
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

