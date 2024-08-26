FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-08-2024

Australia | Aug 26 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABG)) - Abacus Group
  • ((AX1)) - Accent Group
  • ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
  • ((AMA)) - AMA Group
  • ((A1N)) - ARN Media
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((BRI)) - Big River Industries
  • ((CBO)) - Cobram Estate Olives
  • ((HMY)) - Harmoney
  • ((HPG)) - hipages Group
  • ((ING)) - Inghams Group
  • ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
  • ((LGI)) - LGI
  • ((MXI)) - MaxiPARTS
  • ((OCL)) - Objective Corp
  • ((PLY)) - Playside Studios
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((SBM)) - St. Barbara
  • ((VEE)) - Veem
  • ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding Co

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

