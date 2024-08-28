FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-08-2024

Australia | 4:43 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((29M)) - 29Metals
  • ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
  • ((APA)) - APA Group
  • ((ANG)) - Austin Engineering
  • ((B4P)) - Beforepay Group
  • ((BHP)) - BHP Group
  • ((C79)) - Chrysos
  • ((CSS)) - Clean Seas Seafood
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
  • ((CYC)) - Cyclopharm
  • ((DRO)) - DroneShield
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((EBR)) - EBR Systems
  • ((EOS)) - Electro Optic Systems
  • ((GYG)) - Guzman y Gomez
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
  • ((MMS)) - McMillan Shakespeare
  • ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((NEU)) - Neuren Pharmaceuticals
  • ((NOU)) - Noumi
  • ((PFP)) - Propel Funeral Partners
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech Holdings
  • ((SGF)) - SG Fleet
  • ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
  • ((SNL)) - Supply Network
  • ((VSL)) - Vulcan Steel
  • ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

