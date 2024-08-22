FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2024

Australia | Aug 22 2024
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ADA)) - Adacel Technologies
- ((ATG)) - Articore Group
- ((AUB)) - AUB Group
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((BRG)) - Breville Group
- ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
- ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
- ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
- ((COS)) - Cosol
- ((CYG)) - Coventry Group
- ((DTL)) - Data#3
- ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
- ((EBO)) - Ebos Group
- ((EXP)) - Experience Co
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((GWA)) - GWA Group
- ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
- ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
- ((IMD)) - Imdex
- ((IAG)) - Insurance Australia Group
- ((TLC)) - Lottery Corp
- ((MGH)) - Maas Group
- ((MYS)) - Mystate
- ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
- ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
- ((RFG)) - Retail Food
- ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
- ((STO)) - Santos
- ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
- ((SSM)) - Service Stream
- ((SGM)) - Sims
- ((SKT)) - SKY Network Television
- ((SVR)) - Solvar
- ((SXE)) - Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
- ((SRG)) - SRG Global
- ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
- ((SLC)) - Superloop
- ((VNT)) - Ventia Services
- ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE