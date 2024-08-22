FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-08-2024

Australia | Aug 22 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ADA)) - Adacel Technologies
  • ((ATG)) - Articore Group
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((BRG)) - Breville Group
  • ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
  • ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((COS)) - Cosol
  • ((CYG)) - Coventry Group
  • ((DTL)) - Data#3
  • ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises
  • ((EBO)) - Ebos Group
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((IMD)) - Imdex
  • ((IAG)) - Insurance Australia Group
  • ((TLC)) - Lottery Corp
  • ((MGH)) - Maas Group
  • ((MYS)) - Mystate
  • ((NSR)) - National Storage REIT
  • ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
  • ((RFG)) - Retail Food
  • ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
  • ((STO)) - Santos
  • ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((SGM)) - Sims
  • ((SKT)) - SKY Network Television
  • ((SVR)) - Solvar
  • ((SXE)) - Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
  • ((SRG)) - SRG Global
  • ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((VNT)) - Ventia Services
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global

