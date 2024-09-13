The Overnight Report: Happy Frijay

Daily Market Reports | 8:04 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8119.00 + 49.00 0.61% S&P ASX 200 8075.70 + 87.80 1.10% S&P500 5595.76 + 41.63 0.75% Nasdaq Comp 17569.68 + 174.14 1.00% DJIA 41096.77 + 235.06 0.58% S&P500 VIX 17.07 – 0.62 – 3.50% US 10-year yield 3.65 – 0.05 – 1.38% USD Index 101.24 – 0.49 – 0.48% FTSE100 8240.97 + 47.03 0.57% DAX30 18518.39 + 188.12 1.03%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We roll out of US trade and look ahead to the final trading session of the week, and the bulls will be feeling quietly confident about the direction of travel – where if it weren’t for the landmine that is next week’s FOMC meeting, many would even consider adding to longs.

We move past the ECB meeting and US PPI print without any great unease, where the net effect of all flows resulted in broad equity appreciation, a weaker USD across the board (except the CAD), modest selling in US Treasuries, while crude and gold have found solid buyers. Sentiment evolves, and we head into Asia eyeing modest gains in the respective indices, with the ASX200 needing to find a further 36 points from our opening call to test the all-time high of 8148 set on 1 August.

The leads from Wall Street are clearly constructive, with the S&P500 +0.8% and the NAS100 +1%, while US small caps found form, with the Russell 2k +1.2%. Intraday, we see the S&P500 cash pushing into 5600, before better supply kicked in, with the big number proving to be a barrier. That said, the technicals and price action look solid enough, and participation in the move was fine, with 74% of S&P500 companies closing in the green, with all S&P500 sectors offering tailwinds. The target now for the US index players is for S&P500 futures to push through the late August highs of 5669, and then we target new all-time highs.

With equity marching higher, with traders modestly reducing volatility hedges and with the USD unloved on the day and US real rates largely unchanged, one could argue gold has become the portfolio hedge of choice. The rally on the day won’t necessarily surprise given the clear buying support that we’ve seen through the recent consolidation phase, but the tape on the day has certainly been impressive.

I would put the gold rally down to positioning and flow, over news on the day, where we can see sizeable accumulation playing out as gold futures pushed through the all-time high price in gold futures of US$2570/oz so whilst the accumulation flows did occur over ECB president Lagarde’s press conference, and the moves in EURUSD would have offered gold tailwinds, the buying seems to be significantly affected by stops triggered through the former highs, married with momentum accounts buying strength in the breakout.

Gold miners have naturally feasted on the move in both spot gold and futures, with the GDX ETF up 4.9%, and clearly if holding ASX200 gold equity life is good as we eye the ASX200 open.

Looking forward, and there is little economic data to trouble positioning in the session ahead, although there is some gaping risk potential for the Monday open, with China releasing home sales, industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, and property investment figures on Saturday.

We head into the final session with positive momentum in risk, but, as we’ve witnessed of late, the market will go to wherever it wants to go, and the unexpected can often happen as we roll into the weekend, and many consider the risk of holding exposures through the closed period.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Aug PMI

-US University of Michigan Sentiment

-Brambles ((BXB)) investor briefing

-Car Group ((CAR)) ex-div 38.50c (50%)

-Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)) ex-div 2.55c (100%)

-Data#3 ((DTL)) ex-div 12.90c (100%)

-Grange Resources ((GRR)) ex-div 0.50c (100%)

-Kelsian Group ((KLS)) ex-div 9.5c (100%)

-Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) ex-div 37c

-Metcash ((MTS)) AGM

-Ramelius Resources ((RMS)) ex-div 5c (100%)

-SKS Technologies ((SKS)) ex-div 1c (100%)

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Medibank Private ((MPL)), nib Holdings ((NHF)) and HCF have agreed to out-of-cycle funding payments for the Brookfield-owned hospital group Healthscope

-The Albanese government unveiled its long-awaited aged care reform package on Thursday after six months of negotiations with the opposition. It already has been labelled “the most significant overhaul since the 2021 response to the aged care royal commission”

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2587.00 + 46.70 1.84% Silver (oz) 30.21 + 1.16 3.99% Copper (lb) 4.21 + 0.04 1.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.09 + 0.02 1.43% Nickel (lb) 7.21 – 0.04 – 0.62% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.03 2.43% West Texas Crude 69.19 + 1.83 2.72% Brent Crude 70.72 0.00 0.00% Iron Ore (t) 93.06 + 0.76 0.82%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 12 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8075.70 0.78% -0.20% 3.97% 6.39%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley FPH Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi GEN Genmin Downgrade to Speculative Hold from Speculative Buy Bell Potter PIQ Proteomics International Laboratories Downgrade to Reduce from Speculative Buy Morgans S2R S2 Resources Downgrade to Speculative Hold from Speculative Buy Bell Potter

