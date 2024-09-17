The Overnight Report: Ready For A New High

Daily Market Reports | 8:15 AM

This story features COCHLEAR LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: COH

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8168.00 + 53.00 0.65% S&P ASX 200 8121.60 + 21.70 0.27% S&P500 5633.09 + 7.07 0.13% Nasdaq Comp 17592.13 – 91.85 – 0.52% DJIA 41622.08 + 228.30 0.55% S&P500 VIX 17.14 + 0.58 3.50% US 10-year yield 3.62 – 0.03 – 0.79% USD Index 100.67 – 0.45 – 0.45% FTSE100 8278.44 + 5.35 0.06% DAX30 18633.11 – 66.29 – 0.35%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

The central focus of many remains fixated on the -25bp vs -50bp Fed rate cut debate, while inside markets the USD traded heavy on the day, with US equity and gold closing on a flat note. Crude has seen a solid rally on the day, with shorts part covering a sizeable net short exposure.

With some prominent opinion writers publicly stating they are in the -50bp cut camp, US swaps went on a violent ride on the day where at one stage we saw -42bp of implied cuts for Wednesday’s Fed meeting, before retracing some of these expectations and flat-lining through US trade with swaps traders feeling 37/38bp of cuts felt fair. This pricing was one of many factors that held back the USD, where on the day, we saw good net buying flow in GBPUSD, and AUDUSD, with USDNOK also finding sellers.

Trade was impacted yesterday by holidays in China and Japan.

The highlight and key event risk in the session ahead will be US retail sales, where economists see a risk of a -20bp m/m decline in sales in August, although this negative dynamic may be offset by an expected 30bp m/m increase in the control group’ element that is, the more targeted elements of sales that feed more intently into the US GDP calculation.

Weaker retail numbers could naturally weigh on risk, and may further impact US swaps pricing, pushing the implied level of cuts towards -40bp that said, while semantics are at play, one must feel strongly that the respective voting Fed members have already made up their minds on this week’s rate decision, and as such the influence on cross-assert volatility from the retail sales report may be reduced.

The four US equity indices I track the S&P500, NAS100, DJ30, and Russell 2k – closed out with mixed fortunes in the respective close-to-close percentage changes, with the Dow (+0.6%) the outperformer, while the NAS100 (-0.5%) was dragged lower by Apple (-2.8*%), Nvidia (-2%) and Tesla (-1.5%).

The bulls will try and claim the session though, with both the S&P500 and NAS100 cash index trading weaker in early trade before the buyers wrestled control and drove the respective indices higher consistently throughout trade. The S&P500 ultimately closed near session highs, with 75% of S&P500 companies higher on the day, led by financials, energy, and materials. So, while growth may have taken a backseat, the value areas of the market stood up and found the love.

Energy markets have seen enough movement and intraday trend to attract the day traders, with WTI crude gaining 2.7% pushing into US$70.50/bbl, and breaking above Friday’s highs a reason for shorts to pare back on an extensive short position. Copper and SGX iron ore futures have also gained and supported the rally in S&P500 materials equity names.

Gold traded a tight but messy tape, setting a session range of US$2589 to US$2575/oz, with the bulls still feeling confident that pullbacks, that may eventuate from this week’s FOMC meeting, should be relatively shallow and potentially create an opportunity for would-be buyers to get set at better levels.

Turning to Asia When financials, materials and energy were the best-performing sectors in the S&P500 the read-through for the ASX200 is typically a positive affair. I note then that our current opening call for the ASX200 suggests we are set for new all-time highs to come into play on the open.

We can already see Aus SPI futures breaking to new ATHs – so while the Aussie equity and futures market may be a lower beta index, it is working like a dream at present even more so on a total return basis and with Aussie 10yr yields at 3.81% and the lowest yield since June 2023 those approaching retirement would be feeling very comfortable indeed today.

On the calendar today:

-China Public Holiday

-US August retail sales

-Cochlear ((COH)) ex-div 210c (80%)

-Duratec ((DUR)) ex-div 2.5c (100%)

-Incitec Pivot ((IPL)) second day investor briefing

-Maas Group ((MGH)) ex-div 3.50c (100%)

-Webjet ((WEB)) EGM

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-CommBank intent on replacing call centre staff with AI

-Novonix ((NVX)) defers equity raise, eyes partnerships and offtake deals

-Regal Partners ((RPL)) is reportedly eyeing Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) as the next take-over target

-Odyssey Investment Partners is selling its 9% stake in $3.5bn AUB Group ((AUB)) as a two-year escrow period ends

-IGO Lyd is exploring the purchase of Rio Tinto’s Winu copper-gold project in WA

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) may be considering selling its energy business, with potential interest from Beach Energy ((BPT)), Mitsui, and Hancock Energy

-Synlait Milk ((SM1)) has secured new bank refinancing

-Star Entertainment ((SGR)) and lenders agree on five points bail-out plan

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2610.10 + 3.90 0.15% Silver (oz) 31.08 + 0.01 0.03% Copper (lb) 4.27 + 0.05 1.08% Aluminium (lb) 1.13 + 0.02 1.70% Nickel (lb) 7.31 + 0.13 1.88% Zinc (lb) 1.33 + 0.02 1.42% West Texas Crude 69.33 + 1.58 2.33% Brent Crude 72.96 + 1.35 1.89% Iron Ore (t) 91.94 – 0.32 – 0.35%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 16 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8121.60 0.27% 0.37% 4.56% 6.99%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BHP BHP Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie BWP BWP Trust Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley DRE Dreadnought Resources Downgrade to Hold from Speculative Buy Bell Potter DRR Deterra Royalties Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie HCW HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie PIQ Proteomics International Laboratories Downgrade to Reduce from Speculative Buy Morgans RGN Region Group Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley RIO Rio Tinto Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie WHC Whitehaven Coal Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms