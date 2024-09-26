Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 26, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 12:19 PM

ASB AUSTAL LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $3.00

Petra Capital rates ((ASB)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital forecasts Austal's earnings (EBIT) will rise by around $30m/year over an extended period after securing a new submarine module fabrication contract with General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB).

Austal will receive US$450m of special US Navy incentives to build (and own) the requisite fabrication facilities at its shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

The broker reiterates its Buy rating, and the target rise to $3.23 from $3.21.

This report was published on September 25, 2024.

Target price is $3.23 Current Price is $3.00

If ASB meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.26, suggesting upside of 12.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.00 cents and EPS of 11.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 13.5, implying annual growth of 229.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.50 cents and EPS of 25.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.95. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.0, implying annual growth of 33.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 2.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAJ CAPITOL HEALTH LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.35

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAJ)) as Hold (3) -

Given separate regional concentration, Canaccord Genuity doesn't anticipate any regulatory problems for the Capitol Health/Integral Diagnostics tie-in, which is set for November, pending shareholder approval.

The analysts see potential for material margin expansion via referring benefits and further structural cost-savings (i.e. incorporating the teleradiology offering across the enterprise).

The broker's Hold rating and 32c target are maintained for Capitol Health.

This report was published on September 25, 2024.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.35

If CAJ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $0.33, suggesting downside of -7.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 31.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 1.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 39.8, implying annual growth of 24.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 0.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

COL COLES GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $18.09

Goldman Sachs rates ((COL)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs notes the ACCC announcement to commence separate legal proceedings in the Federal Court into alleged breach of Australian Consumer Law for Coles Group and Woolworths Group ((WOW)) in misleading consumers on discount pricing claims on hundreds of supermarket goods.

The broker notes Coles Group had 245 products sold as part of the Down Down program for 15 months from 2022 to 2023.

Coles Group has announced its intentions to defend the allegations.

The analyst believes there is risk from negative consumer sentiment towards the major supermarkets which may have adverse impacts on sales.

No change to Neutral rating and $18 target price.

This report was published on September 23, 2024.

Target price is $18.00 Current Price is $18.09

If COL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $20.11, suggesting upside of 10.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 64.00 cents and EPS of 80.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.54%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.0, implying annual growth of 2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.6, implying annual growth of 13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 80.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((COL)) as Neutral (3) -

Coles Group intends to defend proceedings launched by the ACCC for allegedly misleading consumers over the discounting applied to circa 500 products (includes tally for simultaneous action against Woolworths Group) over a 15-month period prior to May 2023.

Jarden highlights potential fines for each breach could incur the maximum penalty of -$50m, or reasonably attributable benefit, or, if not determined, 30% of adjusted turnover.

While such near-term noise is not helpful, Jarden sees limited impact in the longer-term.

No change to Neutral rating and $17.10 target price.

This report was published on September 24, 2024.

Target price is $17.10 Current Price is $18.09

If COL meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $20.11, suggesting upside of 10.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 84.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.0, implying annual growth of 2.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 70.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 95.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.92. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 97.6, implying annual growth of 13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 80.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.10

Jarden rates ((CXO)) as Downgrade to Sell from Neutral (5) -

Jarden lowers its target for Core Lithium to 8c from 10c and downgrades to Sell from Neutral after revised forecasts for the Finniss hard rock lithium mine introduced the need for around $250m of new funding and working capital.

These changes are made despite the apparently positive announcement of a 223% increase to BP33, the potential second ore source to feed the Finniss operations, explains the broker.

In the absence of compelling and plausibly funded project economics to provide valuation support, the analysts suggest Core Lithium is increasingly an exposure to exploration.

This report was published on September 26, 2024.

Target price is $0.08 Current Price is $0.10

If CXO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $0.09, suggesting downside of -10.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 10.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 0.99. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -3.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -0.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources