The Overnight Report: ASX Set For Positive Start

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8267.00 + 23.00 0.28% S&P ASX 200 8205.70 – 138.70 – 1.66% S&P500 5851.20 – 2.78 – 0.05% Nasdaq Comp 18573.13 + 33.12 0.18% DJIA 42924.89 – 6.71 – 0.02% S&P500 VIX 18.20 – 0.17 – 0.93% US 10-year yield 4.20 + 0.02 0.53% USD Index 103.90 + 0.09 0.08% FTSE100 8306.54 – 11.70 – 0.14% DAX30 19421.91 – 39.28 – 0.20%

Good morning.

It appears the Australian share market is now moving out of sync with US equities with today’s opening expected to be positive after a rather hesitant session on Wall Street.

Yesterday, the local index booked relatively over-sized losses as sellers piled on in the late afternoon of the day’s session.

A quick rise in US treasury yields has caught the attention of US equity investors and is opening up a debate about what the possible message and implications might be?

The debate has taken the wind out of the sails for US equities, at least for now.

The yield on the US 10yr Treasury bond fell 1.6bp to 4.20%. Oil was firm with WTI futures up 2.5% at USD72.1/bbl. Gold rose 0.4% to USD2,746.2/oz.

The S&P500 and Dow Jones closed unchanged, while the Nasdaq managed a small gain. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 ended flat and the FTSE100 lost -0.1%.

Economists at ANZ Bank report some Fed policymakers are leaning towards a modest pace of easing while others still deem it appropriate to continue a more aggressive cutting cycle.

San Francisco Fed President Daly (voter) said she does not see reasons to stop cutting rates. Her views are based on the tight interest rate environment which led to the economy progressing towards 2% inflation, and the need to arrest further labour market weakness.

Separately, Kansas City Fed President Schmid (non-voter) said that his preference would be to avoid outsized moves given the uncertainty over the neutral level of rates and desire to avoid financial market volatility.

Dallas Fed President Logan (non-voter) said that a strategy of gradual lowering of rates would be appropriate from a risk management perspective.

The collective guidance from the Fed speakers seems to indicate that an encore of the September -50bp cut is off the table for the upcoming meeting in November and a -25bp easing is on the cards.

Also catching the news was legendary hedge fund trader Paul Tudor stating he was long gold and bitcoin as he expects the path forward will be inflationary regardless of who lands in the White House though he has started positioning for a Trump victory.

Tudor’s reasoning might also explain why US treasuries are weakening (yields higher).

The IMF published their latest World Economic Outlook, lowering its global growth forecast for next year and highlighting risks from geopolitics and trade protectionism.

The IMF expects global output will expand 3.2%, down -0.1% from its July estimate.

SPI futures are indicating the local index is set to open circa 0.28% higher after yesterday’s retreat.

On the calendar today:

-Eurozone Oct Unemployment

-US Sept Beigh Book

-Codan ((CDA)) AGM

-Champion Iron ((CIA)) 1H25 earnings report

-Ebos Group ((EBO)) AGM

-Fletcher Building ((FBU)) AGM

-MyState ((MYS )) AGM

-National Storage REIT ((NSR)) AGM

-Service Stream ((SSM)) AGM

-Tabcorp ((TAH)) AGM

Corporate news in Australia:

-Coles Group ((COL)) and Woolworths ((WOW)) appear in the Federal Court in Melbourne this morning for a hearing of the ACCC’s lawsuit over accusations of misleading discount pricing strategies

-Hotel Property Investments ((HPI)) directors urge shareholders to reject a takeover offer, stating it undervalues the company and lacks sufficient premium

-The Pharmacy Guild urges rejection of the $8.8bn Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) and Chemist Warehouse merger, arguing it would dominate the sector and that concessions are merely tokenistic

-Harmony Gold Mining is interested in acquiring the $2bn Ravenswood Gold Mine

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) may seek to bring Domain Group ((DHG)) in-house

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2763.10 + 28.65 1.05% Silver (oz) 35.06 + 1.07 3.15% Copper (lb) 4.39 + 0.03 0.64% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 + 0.02 1.54% Nickel (lb) 7.41 – 0.08 – 1.13% Zinc (lb) 1.42 + 0.03 2.50% West Texas Crude 71.30 + 1.53 2.19% Brent Crude 75.63 + 1.59 2.15% Iron Ore (t) 104.94 – 0.29 – 0.28%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 22 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8205.70 -0.94% -0.78% -0.78% 8.10%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AMP AMP Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett BGL Bellevue Gold Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett BOQ Bank of Queensland Downgrade to Sell from Lighten Ord Minnett DTL Data#3 Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS EVT EVT Ltd Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi JIN Jumbo Interactive Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi LTM Arcadium Lithium Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LYC Lynas Rare Earths Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter MIN Mineral Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi NCK Nick Scali Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett PPT Perpetual Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi

