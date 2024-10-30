The Overnight Report: Caution Rules

Daily Market Reports | 8:33 AM

With the US election looming and local market updates skewed towards negative share price impacts, the Australian market is expected to start off rather cautiously this morning.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8268.00 – 7.00 – 0.08% S&P ASX 200 8249.20 + 27.70 0.34% S&P500 5832.92 + 9.40 0.16% Nasdaq Comp 18712.75 + 145.56 0.78% DJIA 42233.05 – 154.52 – 0.36% S&P500 VIX 19.34 – 0.46 – 2.32% US 10-year yield 4.27 – 0.00 – 0.09% USD Index 104.15 – 0.03 – 0.03% FTSE100 8219.61 – 66.01 – 0.80% DAX30 19478.07 – 53.55 – 0.27%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

On the data front, we’ve seen a weaker-than-expected 7.44m US job openings (JOLTS), with the quits rate’ coming in at a 10-year low, highlighting a lack of confidence in leaving a job and finding a new one.

A strong US consumer confidence report (108.7 vs 99.2 in September) was also a factor that influenced bond and USD pricing, although this was later offset by a strong US 7-year Treasury auction.

We’ve also seen the weight of capital moving to push Trump’s odds in the betting markets to a new high implied, although many remain conditioned to see this more as noise and less of a signal.

In markets, while we’ve seen a modest move lower in US Treasury yields (the US 10yr is -2bp at 4.26%), with US interest rate swaps adding 5bp or so in implied Fed cuts over the coming 12 months, and while the S&P500 closed modestly higher (+0.2%), there have been no real standout moves to trade US election proxies.

Gold, and to a lesser extent silver, remain central on client’s radars, with client activity on the yellow metal well above average.

A flat open awaits the ASX200 this morning.

The bulls will be enthused at the price action in the NAS100 and to a lesser extent S&P500. Both markets found solid buyers from their early lows, with price closing near session highs.

Alphabet, Visa, Snap, Reddit, and AMD have reported after hours, with a positive reaction seen in Google, and Reddit, while Snap and AMD have lost ground.

S&P500 and NAS100 futures are largely unchanged by way of the net effect.

On the risk calendar today, traders need to navigate Aus Q3 CPI, the UK budget, EU, and US GDP.

On the calendar today:

-Australia 3Q CPI

-Eurozone 3Q GDP

-US 3Q GDP

-US Oct ADP employment

-Acrow ((ACF)) ex-div 3c (100%)

-Bega Cheese ((BGA)) AGM

-BHP ((BHP)) AGM

-Charter Hall Retail REIT ((CQR)) AGM

-Coronado Global Resources ((CRN)) Qtrly update

-Data#3 ((DTL)) AGM

-Dexus ((DXS)) AGM

-Karoon Energy ((KAR)) investor briefing

Corporate news in Australia:

-Xero ((XRO)) has been hit with Fair Work lawsuit over alleged pay discrimination and bullying claims by a female engineer

-Senate crossbench considers inquiry as pressure mounts on prime minister Anthony Albanese over Qantas Airways ((QAN)) flight upgrades scandal amidst aviation oversight role

-Bloomberg reports the commercial real estate crash is even hammering AAA-rated office bonds, forcing investors to absorb losses on properties previously deemed rock-solid

-Aspen Group ((APZ)) is offloading shares in Eureka Group ((EGH)) after an unsuccessful acquisition attempt

-Dexus ((DXS)) is selling its 9.7% stake in Melbourne and Launceston airports

-Good Drinks Australia ((GDA)) has requested to delist from the ASX, pending shareholder approval at the AGM on November 28

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2787.00 + 32.20 1.17% Silver (oz) 34.63 + 0.80 2.35% Copper (lb) 4.36 – 0.00 – 0.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.20 + 0.00 0.38% Nickel (lb) 7.16 – 0.04 – 0.52% Zinc (lb) 1.41 – 0.01 – 0.82% West Texas Crude 67.46 – 0.54 – 0.79% Brent Crude 71.05 – 0.54 – 0.75% Iron Ore (t) 104.09 – 0.06 – 0.06%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 29 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8249.20 0.46% -0.25% -0.25% 8.67%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS 29M 29Metals Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley DRO DroneShield Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter FMG Fortescue Downgrade to Sell from Hold Bell Potter IFL Insignia Financial Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS IGO IGO Ltd Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie MTS Metcash Downgrade to Underperform from Outperform Macquarie QAN Qantas Airways Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans REH Reece Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie WTC WiseTech Global Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi ZIP Zip Co Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi

