The Overnight Report: Sunshine Friyay

A positive performance of equity markets globally is expected to boost the Aussie sharemarket today.

The Nasdaq has been lagging the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, while over in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and the FTSE100 closed up respectively 0.6% and 0.8%.

The yield on the US 10y bond rose 3bp to 4.43%. Oil prices rose, on geopolitical concerns after reports that Russia launched missiles at Ukraine. WTI futures rose 1.8%, trading at USD70.1/bbl. Gold rose 0.5% to USD2,669.5/oz.

The Federal Reserve is expected to move into the next policy phase in which rate cuts will no longer be announced after every meeting.

Another -25bp reduction in December is currently seen as “balanced” by economists at ANZ Bank.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8426.00 + 79.00 0.95% S&P ASX 200 8323.00 – 3.30 – 0.04% S&P500 5948.71 + 31.60 0.53% Nasdaq Comp 18972.42 + 6.28 0.03% DJIA 43870.35 + 461.88 1.06% S&P500 VIX 16.87 – 0.29 – 1.69% US 10-year yield 4.43 + 0.03 0.59% USD Index 106.97 + 0.33 0.31% FTSE100 8149.27 + 64.20 0.79% DAX30 19146.17 + 141.39 0.74%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

What worked on the day were S&P500 financials, utilities, industrials, and energy. US large-cap banks are well-owned, but the XLF ETF has printed a new all-time high, with the smaller/regional banks also finding some form.

Comms services and consumer discretionary plays take a back seat on a day where 87% of S&P500 companies closed higher.

S&P500 futures have responded to the broad-based participation and printed a third daily higher high, suggesting the chances of new all-time highs coming into play have increased and the stage is setting up nicely for a strong seasonal rally into year-end.

The prospects of a seasonal “Santa Claus” rally in US equity do the rounds again, and statistically this phenomenon is given real credence by how the S&P500 has performed going into December.

Using 20 years of monthly S&P500 returns, in the years that the S&P500 was up by 10% or more between Jan-Nov, the S&P500 saw an average monthly gain in December of 2.2%, with the S&P500 closing higher in December in 90% of occurrences.

The fact the S&P500 has gained 24.7% YTD, subsequently increases the prospect of a chase by active managers into year-end and raises the prospects of seeing “Santa” used more liberally in market commentary.

It also suggests a need for pension funds, mutual funds, and sovereign wealth funds to rebalance, and that may be countering force to those chasing performance into year-end.

Turning to Asia, the ASX200 is positioned for an 0.9% opening gain at 8400.

The lead from the US banks should see ASX200 banks find form, with industrial plays also working.

BHP Group’s ((BHP)) ADR suggests a flat open, indicating materials should open on a sanguine note.

By way of event risk, we see Japan’s Oct CPI, then into EU/UK/US trade we get UK retail sales, EU, UK and US PMIs and the US University of Michigan sentiment survey.

On the calendar today:

-Australia Nov PMI

-Japan Oct CPI & PMI

-UK Oct Retail sales

-US Nov Uni of Mich

-Global PMIs

-Adore Beauty ((ABY)) AGM

-Arena REIT ((ARF)) AGM

-Iperionix ((IPX)) AGM

-Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) AGM

-Megaport ((MP1)) AGM

-NextDC ((NXT)) AGM

-Orica ((OR)) ex-div 28.00c

Corporate news in Australia:

-The a2 Milk Company ((A2M)) has lifted revenue guidance and will start paying dividends following stronger-than-expected sales and higher dairy prices globally

-British sports streaming multinational DAZN reportedly interested in acquiring Foxtel ((NWS))

-AFR reports WiseTech Global ((WTC)) is investigating contracts worth over $100,000 awarded to founder Richard White’s ex-lover, raising fresh scrutiny of his personal-business entanglements

-US bribery charges to Adani hits the share price of Adani shareholder GQG Partners ((GQG))

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) upsizes DigiCo REIT IPO to $2.75bn

-Several senior leaders of Close the Loop ((CLG)) are leaving the company following a takeover bid by Adamantem Capital

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2673.90 + 22.10 0.83% Silver (oz) 30.87 – 0.06 – 0.19% Copper (lb) 4.11 – 0.04 – 0.89% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 + 0.00 0.08% Nickel (lb) 7.07 – 0.08 – 1.08% Zinc (lb) 1.35 + 0.01 0.81% West Texas Crude 70.23 + 1.15 1.66% Brent Crude 74.38 + 1.26 1.72% Iron Ore (t) 101.95 0.00 0.00%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 21 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8323.00 0.46% 2.00% 0.64% 9.65%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AMC Amcor Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett CLG Close the Loop Downgrade to Hold High Risk from Buy High isk Shaw and Partners FPR FleetPartners Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett HLS Healius Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi PLL Piedmont Lithium Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie PWH PWR Holdings Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter PWR Peter Warren Automotive Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi STO Santos Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans SYA Sayona Mining Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie TEA Tasmea Downgrade to Hold from Buy Shaw and Partners TNE TechnologyOne Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett

