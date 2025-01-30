Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 30, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 1:50 PM

AEE BGL (2) DSE EXP GOR (2) IPX NXL PLS SFX SMR WHC

AEE AURA ENERGY LIMITED

Energy - Overnight Price: $0.14

Petra Capital rates ((AEE)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital highlights Aura Energy made good progress in the December quarter, noting previously reported updated ore reserve at the Tiris uranium project showing a 49% increase.

The broker reiterated project financing is likely the key catalyst for the company. Both debt and strategic equity engagements are well advanced and the project final investment decision is still targeted for the March quarter.

Buy rating and 36c target price retained.

This report was published on January 29, 2025.

Target price is $0.36 Current Price is $0.14 Difference: $0.22

If AEE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 157% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 46.67.

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BGL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Bellevue Gold's 2Q25 production of 26koz was down -28% quarter on quarter, with sales of 26koz missing Canaccord Genuity's forecast of 38koz. Cost of $2,765/oz was also 7% higher vs the broker's estimate.

The company revised down FY25 production guidance and revised up the cost forecast to 150-165koz at $1,900-2,100/oz, prompting the broker to also lower its production estimate to 150koz at $2,049/oz from $153koz at $1,992/oz.

No change to the $2.25 target price and Speculative Buy rating.

This report was published on January 28, 2025.

Target price is $2.25 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: $1.05

If BGL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 88% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.61, suggesting upside of 33.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.1, implying annual growth of 39.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 23.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of 78.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

Moelis rates ((BGL)) as Hold (3) -

Following additional details on Bellevue Gold's 2Q25 performance including production and costs, and guidance for FY25, Moelis slightly lifted production estimate for the year given the reiteration of 2H 90koz guidance.

Production estimate is up 6% to 150.1koz, sitting within the company's guidance of 150-165koz, though the broker acknowledges a lot needs to go right over the next 5 months.

The broker lowered the cost estimate to $2,139/oz following Bellevue's revised guidance of $1900-2100/oz for FY25.

Hold rating retained and target price is $1.2.

This report was published on January 28, 2025.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: $0

If BGL meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.61, suggesting upside of 33.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.1, implying annual growth of 39.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 15.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.59. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.2, implying annual growth of 78.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

DSE DROPSUITE LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $5.73

Petra Capital rates ((DSE)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Dropsuite reported another strong quarter, with a 37% year-on-year increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to US$31.5m in 4Q24. In AUD terms, this translates to a 45% y/y increase buoyed by the lower AUD, notes Petra Capital.

The company received a takeover offer from NinjaOne at $5.9/share which the broker views as compelling and likely to succeed.

The broker has lifted EPS estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 7% and 5%, respectively with the key drivers being higher ARR and a lower AUD/USD.

Target price lifted to $5.9 from $3.98. Rating lowered to Hold from Buy.

This report was published on January 29, 2025.

Target price is $5.90 Current Price is $5.73 Difference: $0.17

If DSE meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 318.33.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 220.38.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

