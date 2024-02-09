FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-02-2024

Australia

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AGL)) - AGL Energy
  • ((AQZ)) - Alliance Aviation Services
  • ((CTT)) - Cettire
  • ((CLW)) - Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
  • ((MGR)) - Mirvac Group
  • ((NWS)) - News Corp
  • ((REA)) - REA Group
  • ((TCL)) - Transurban Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

