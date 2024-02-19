FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-02-2024

Australia | Feb 19 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ASK)) - ABACUS STORAGE KING
  • ((ASX)) - ASX
  • ((COF)) - Centuria Office REIT
  • ((CQR)) - Charter Hall Retail REIT
  • ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
  • ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
  • ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
  • ((GQG)) - GQG Partners
  • ((HDN)) - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
  • ((ING)) - Inghams Group
  • ((IAG)) - Insurance Australia Group
  • ((QBE)) - QBE Insurance
  • ((S32)) - South32
  • ((VVA)) - Viva Leisure

