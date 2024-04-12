Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 12, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:30 AM

ASX ASX LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $63.80

Jarden rates ((ASX)) as Neutral (3) -

While equity turnover and capital raisings remain depressed, futures volume growth of 8-9% is expected over FY25-26. Jarden thinks the recovery in futures volumes plus tighter cost control could support 2-5% upside to current consensus forecasts.

The broker does emphasise tighter cost control is needed as broader revenue trends remain challenging.

Price target grows to $63.30 from $62.70. Neutral. Forecasts have been lifted.

This report was published on April 10, 2024.

AVA AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $0.14

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AVA)) as Buy (1) -

Ava Risk's three-year growth plans suggest revenues are poised to at least double by then, Canaccord Genuity points out. The most positive scenario has even more upside in mind.

The broker has adopted a more conservative approach, placing its forecasts near the bottom end of the suggested trajectory guidance. This, the broker highlights, still suggests "substantial" growth lays ahead.

Buy rating retained while a re-modeling of the fresh input has sliced off -3c from the broker's valuation; price target tumbles to 30c from 33c.

This report was published on April 9, 2024.

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.16

Goldman Sachs rates ((CXO)) as Sell (5) -

Further supply rationing of lithium is needed to reduce the 2024 and 2025 surplus, in Goldman Sachs’ opinion, and the recent rally in lithium prices should not be interpreted as the end of the bear market.

The broker forecasts a 2024 lithium surplus of 150kt, down from 225kt previously, which largely reflects a trend of delays to ramp-up paths, meaning little to no impact on the supply path post-2024. A larger surplus of 336kt is now expected in 2025, up from 288kt.

Goldman's preferred lithium exposure from stocks under research coverage is Buy-rated IGO due to undervaluation and a positive free cash flow outlook.

The Sell rating is maintained for Core Lithium and the target eases to 12c from 13c.

This report was published on April 9, 2024.

