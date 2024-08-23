The Overnight Report: Jackson Hole

Daily Market Reports | 8:35 AM

This story features ABACUS GROUP, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ABG

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7948.00 – 43.00 – 0.54% S&P ASX 200 8027.00 + 16.50 0.21% S&P500 5570.64 – 50.21 – 0.89% Nasdaq Comp 17619.35 – 299.63 – 1.67% DJIA 40712.78 – 177.71 – 0.43% S&P500 VIX 17.55 + 1.28 7.87% US 10-year yield 3.86 + 0.08 2.22% USD Index 101.51 + 0.33 0.33% FTSE100 8288.00 + 4.57 0.06% DAX30 18493.39 + 44.44 0.24%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

The elastic band had been sufficiently pulled back across markets and evidentially the snapback has partly played out, and we head into the Friday trading session with some of the heat coming out of recent moves.

Traders have massaged extended positioning ahead of Jay Powell’s speech today at Jackson Hole and have lightened up on USD shorts, as they have long positions in US tech and US 2-year Treasuries. The impact of this has spilt over into a small win for those in short gold exposures. Again, there’s little to read into the move lower other than a slight position adjustment after clear exhaustion in the price action.

US interest rate traders have massaged expectations for the September FOMC meeting, with US swaps now implying -26bp of cuts for the September FOMC meeting. Granted, yesterday’s July FOMC meeting minutes read dovish, and many felt they opened the door to a -50bp cut, but a -25bp cut to get the easing cycle cranking up is the correct pricing in my view. The data flow seen through US trade backs that call, with US existing home sales rising for the first time in 5 months, S&P Global services PMIs coming in at a strong 55.2 and the weekly jobless claims at 232k.

The Kansas City Fed president Jefferey Schmid also detailed that the BLS revisions to prior nonfarm payrolls don’t affect his thinking, and one can assume that is the case for all Fed members. Still, when the Fed are data-dependent it doesn’t fill market players with any confidence that they are setting policy to highly inaccurate data.

With rate cut expectations gently eased back we’ve seen the US 2-year Treasury rise 8bp to 4.00%. The USD has taken inspiration from the sell-off in Treasuries, with gains across the G10 and EM FX spectrum.

Gold has sold off in sympathy to the move in the USD and rates and closed -1.1%.

Crude has also seen a solid technical counter rally off key support and has held the August range lows well. A 1.8% rise in gasoline would have offered inspiration to the crude buyers, but, in both crude and gasoline, it’s hard to believe that the move was anything more than technical. If the crude buyers really wanted to make a statement, we’d have seen price close above Wednesday’s highs of US$74.16 (WTI crude) and that wasn’t the case. Clearly, crude could kick further higher, but conversely if price does roll over and head back to test Wednesday’s low of US$71.46 then I see every chance it breaks down and crude could be targeting US$68/bbl.

US equity has provided Asia with a poor lead and our opening calls suggest the ASX200, HK50 and NKY225 head into the final day’s trade on a soggy note. The selling we’ve seen in the S&P500 has been centred on tech and discretionary names, with some punchy moves lower in Nvidia, Tesla, Amazon, and Microsoft and this has seen a more pronounced sell-off in the NAS100.

The sellers took this one home though, with the S&P500 cash index closing not far off session lows, although cash equity volumes were once again poor and some -20% below the 30-day average. Technically, we’ve seen S&P500 futures hold the 1 August swing highs, so it’s too early to offer a higher probability that this sell-off has lasting legs.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand 2Q retail sales

-Japan July CPI

-US July new home sales

-Abacus Group ((ABG)) earnings report

-Alcidion Group ((ALC)) earnings report

-Amotiv ((AOV)) ex-div 22c (100%)

-Austal ((ASB)) earnings report

-Australian Vintage ((AVG)) earnings report

-Accent Group ((AX1)) earnings report

-IDP Education ((IEL)) earnings report

-Imugene ((IMU)) earnings report

-Jumbo Interactive ((JIN)) earnings report

-Paladin Energy ((PDN)) earnings report

-Regis Resources ((RRL)) earnings report

-TPG telecom ((TPG)) earnings report

FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor: https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Corporate news in Australia:

-A troubled Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) cuts -400 jobs

-IPH Ltd ((IPH)) to acquire Canada’s Bereskin & Parr for -$90m, funding it with a $100m placement and $25m share plan

-Australian Unity Office Property Fund ((AOF)) nears a delisting and windup, with a sale of its Canberra property imminent, leaving just one remaining asset

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2520.10 – 30.20 – 1.18% Silver (oz) 28.98 – 0.65 – 2.19% Copper (lb) 4.14 – 0.06 – 1.47% Aluminium (lb) 1.11 – 0.01 – 0.56% Nickel (lb) 7.46 – 0.12 – 1.62% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.00 0.14% West Texas Crude 72.97 + 1.03 1.43% Brent Crude 77.15 + 1.05 1.38% Iron Ore (t) 98.19 – 0.19 – 0.19%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 22 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8027.00 0.70% -0.81% 3.34% 5.75%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AD8 Audinate Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS ALD Ampol Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett ANN Ansell Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BRG Breville Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS BXB Brambles Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi COF Centuria Office REIT Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans DMP Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett DTL Data#3 Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS EVS EnviroSuite Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter HLI Helia Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ILU Iluka Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie JDO Judo Capital Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley MYS Mystate Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett NUF Nufarm Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi OML oOh!media Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie STO Santos Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms