Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 24, 2024

ACF ACROW LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.08

Moelis rates ((ACF)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis initiates coverage of Acrow with a Buy rating and $1.08 target price.

The company is a major framework and access operator including formwork and scaffolding with 15 branches, and a 400-person workforce across Australia.

Infrastructure and civil projects are expected to act as earnings tailwinds for Acrow. Moelis forecasts compound average EPS growth of 9.5% for FY24 to FY26.

The stock is seen as having a reasonable valuation. Ongoing momentum is anticipated from record hire revenue and pipeline infrastructure projects.

Buy. Target $1.08.

This report was published on October 18, 2024.

Target price is $1.08 Current Price is $1.08 Difference: minus $0.005 (current price is over target).

If ACF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately minus 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.28, suggesting upside of 18.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 6.00 cents and EPS of 12.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.53%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.1, implying annual growth of 36.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 4.80 cents and EPS of 12.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.48. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.5, implying annual growth of 3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.7.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMP AMP LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $1.44

Jarden rates ((AMP)) as Neutral (3) -

Third quarter flows for AMP broadly matched Jarden's forecasts across the key Australian Wealth Management (AWM) and Bank divisions.

While lowering outer year forecasts for net interest margin (NIM) for the Bank to better reflect continued competition, the broker highlights a potential inflection point for AWM flows in the next 12 months based on an improving trajectory.

The Neutral rating and $1.35 target are unchanged.

This report was published on October 18, 2024.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $1.44 Difference: minus $0.085 (current price is over target).

If AMP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.43, suggesting downside of -0.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.50 cents and EPS of 9.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.6, implying annual growth of 1106.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 4.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 7.50 cents and EPS of 11.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.23%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.81. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 9.9, implying annual growth of 30.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $42.18

Goldman Sachs rates ((ARB)) as Neutral (3) -

ARB Corp's AGM trading update revealed a weaker start to sales for FY25, Goldman Sachs observes, at 6.5%, which is below consensus and the broker's forecasts.

Australian aftermarket's 5.5% growth was below expectations and OEM sales' decline of -2% was well below the analyst's estimate of 12.1% growth and consensus at 13% growth.

Net profit for 1Q25 was also down year-on-year from impacts in labour, transaction costs and investments.

The stock is Neutral rated with a $40 target price.

This report was published on October 17, 2024.

Target price is $40.00 Current Price is $42.18 Difference: minus $2.18 (current price is over target).

If ARB meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $43.30, suggesting upside of 2.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 140.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.13. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.7, implying annual growth of 8.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 153.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 152.2, implying annual growth of 12.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 83.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources