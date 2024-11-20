The Overnight Report: In Tech We Trust

Daily Market Reports | 8:56 AM

Portfolio rotation out of ‘value’ into technology characterised price action in the US overnight, with investors largely ignoring rising risks from the ongoing war in the Ukraine as well as soft economic data.

Amcor has announced a mega-acquisition (in a relative sense) as management aims for global domination (in packaging).

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8403.00 – 5.00 – 0.06% S&P ASX 200 8374.00 + 73.80 0.89% S&P500 5916.98 + 23.36 0.40% Nasdaq Comp 18987.47 + 195.66 1.04% DJIA 43268.94 – 120.66 – 0.28% S&P500 VIX 16.35 + 0.77 4.94% US 10-year yield 4.38 – 0.04 – 0.79% USD Index 106.14 – 0.05 – 0.05% FTSE100 8099.02 – 10.30 – 0.13% DAX30 19060.31 – 128.88 – 0.67%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We’ve seen quite the turnaround in US equity futures, with geopolitical headlines involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US, pushing a risk-off tone in markets through European trade.

However, the flows shifted as we approached US cash equity trading and the buyers stepped up with vigour, reversing NAS100 and S&P500 futures hard off the lows, with the buyers dominating all through US trade.

Tech has dominated, with the S&P500 tech sector +1.2%, driven predominantly by a near 5% gain in Nvidia, with the market seemingly happy to run long exposures into the upcoming Q325 earnings.

Whether these buying flows and increasingly bullish pre-positioning sufficiently raise the risk of disappointment is now a clear consideration, with expectations from the buy-side firms (hedge funds) for Q425 sales guidance now above US$40bn, higher than where the sell-side (investment banks) see revenue Q425 guidance at US$37-$38bn.

S&P500 Communication Services plays also add points with Alphabet, Netflix, and Meta working.

Energy and financials underperform, with value areas of the US equity market shunned on the day once again we see rotation playing out, where the frequency of the rotational flows from money managers should be taken as a sign of a bullish market, and today all the action has been in momentum and growth plays.

Gold also gets good attention from traders. Having recently found strong support at the 100-day moving average (MA), gold pushed through Monday’s high of US$2615/oz and while the headlines from Russia/Ukraine offer a compelling tactical reason to own gold, in the absence of any real movement in the USD, and with US 10yr real rates falling -3bp, gold pushed into a session high of US$2639 although after hitting the highs, the price action through US trade has been whippy and any intraday session trend broke down.

Turning to Asia our calls for the various Asia equity bourses suggest modest weakness for the respective opens.

The positive net change in the S&P500 is a psychological tailwind, but S&P500 futures are largely unchanged from the levels seen in late Asian trade yesterday.

Aus SPI futures had some ride from the overnight session, trading lower into 8313 before following S&P500 futures higher, and currently sit -0.1% on the session.

After the ASX200 cash (XJO) hit a new all-time high yesterday, the index tailed off into the close, so we’ll see if market players support the early modest dip or continue to take length off the table with a lacklustre lead from US banks, energy and materials plays, we’ll need to see something emphatic from ASX tech to support.

On the calendar today:

-Japan Oct machine tool orders

-Japan Oct trade balance

-UK Oct CPI & PPI

-3P Learning ((3PL)) AGM

-Abacus Group ((ABG)) AGM

-Amcor ((AMC)) ex-div 19.19c

-Abacus Storage King ((ASK)) AGM

-BHP Group ((BHP)) investor briefing – site visits Escondida and Spence

-Boss Energy ((BOE)) AGM

-Charter Hall ((CHC)) AGM

-Clarity Pharmaceuticals ((CU6)) AGM

-Downer EDI ((DOW)) AGM

-Global Lithium Resources ((GL1)) AGM

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Amcor ((AMC)) in largest acquisition in its history offering US$8.4bn in scrip for Berry Global

-Furniture retailer Nick Scali ((NCK)) has said its ability to achieve its prior guidance is at risk, after one of the freight forwarders it uses fell into liquidation

-Charter Hall ((CHC)) and Hostplus have extended their takeover bid for Hotel Property Investments ((HPI)) and are calling for an independent valuation to sway more investors

-Australian lithium miners Sayona Mining ((SYA)) and Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) have agreed to merge

-Bigtincan ((BTH)) is considering a merger with Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp to list on the Nasdaq

-Pexa Group ((PXA)) is considering acquiring Canadian financial software company Dye & Durham for approximately -$1.2bn to expand its operations into the UK market

-Newmont Corp ((NEM)) has sold its Musselwhite operation in Canada to Orla Mining

-Adamantem Capital is in exclusive talks to acquire Close the Loop ((CLG))

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2637.75 + 23.05 0.88% Silver (oz) 31.38 + 0.16 0.51% Copper (lb) 4.17 + 0.04 1.04% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 + 0.02 1.34% Nickel (lb) 7.11 + 0.04 0.50% Zinc (lb) 1.33 0.00 0.00% West Texas Crude 69.36 + 0.23 0.33% Brent Crude 73.41 + 0.10 0.14% Iron Ore (t) 101.76 0.00 0.00%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 19 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8374.00 1.07% 2.62% 1.26% 10.32%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS APA APA Group Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett ASG Autosports Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS CPU Computershare Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett FPR FleetPartners Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett LNW Light & Wonder Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett LOV Lovisa Holdings Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi NUF Nufarm Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans ORI Orica Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett STG Straker Downgrade to Hold from Speculative Buy Ord Minnett XRO Xero Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett

