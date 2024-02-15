The Overnight Report: And We’re Back

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7546.00 + 52.00 0.69% S&P ASX 200 7547.70 – 55.90 – 0.74% S&P500 5000.62 + 47.45 0.96% Nasdaq Comp 15859.15 + 203.55 1.30% DJIA 38424.27 + 151.52 0.40% S&P500 VIX 14.38 – 1.47 – 9.27% US 10-year yield 4.27 – 0.05 – 1.14% USD Index 104.72 – 0.18 – 0.17% FTSE100 7568.40 + 56.12 0.75% DAX30 16945.48 + 64.65 0.38%

By Greg Peel

All is Forgiven

The ASX200 closed down -55 points yesterday and the futures are up 52 points this morning. Go figure.

The hotter CPI print in the US on Tuesday night saw Wall Street heading for the exits, from record high and overbought positions, although it did manage to pare losses towards the close. Yesterday, the local lemmings threw themselves off the cliff from the open (mostly digital lemmings one presumes), and the ASX200 fell -110 points.

From the opening ten minutes to the closing bell, the index tracked a straight line back up to recover half the initial loss. Wall Street has bounced back solidly last night, so by the end of today – the day’s earnings results notwithstanding – we could well be back to where we were on Tuesday.

Thanks for playing.

Two other issues for the stock market yesterday were the local bonds also following Wall Street – the ten-year jumped 9 points – and Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) underwhelming with its earnings result and falling -1.7%. CBA was also arguably overbought.

The result rattled the sector in general, hence the financials sector fell -1.2%, to represent a big chunk of yesterday’s ultimate fall.

Bonds took their toll on rate-sensitive sectors, with real estate down -1.0%, communication services -0.5% and utilities down -0.7%. Technology followed the Nasdaq (-1.3%).

The overnight jump in US bond yields had USD gold down sharply, hitting our mining sector, and materials fell -0.9%. Never mind that the Aussie fell -1.2% so the fall in AUD gold was minimal.

On to the day’s result responses, beyond CBA.

On the winners’ list were Downer EDI ((DOW)), which jumped 11.1% to help industrials to an overall 0.3% gain, winning the day, along with AMP ((AMP)), up 10.3%, but too small these days to make any impression on the financials sector.

Heavily shorted IDP Education ((IEL)) rose 8.3%, helping discretionary to a flat close, despite higher yields.

On the downside, GUD Holdings ((GUD)) lost -7.8% (and is also an industrial).

The day’s follow-ons were Seek ((SEK)), dropping another -5.2%, and Fletcher Building ((FBU)), having released its result, took its third tumble in a row, and so far the biggest, in dropping -14.2%.

GrainCorp ((GNC)) held its AGM, gave an outlook, and its shares lost -12.3%.

It only gets busier today, with a longer list of reporting stocks, so anything micro could happen to upset a macro attempt to get back to where we were.

Forget About It

It wasn’t really that bad, was last night’s response to Tuesday night’s hot CPI data. Inflation still went down, if not as much as hoped, and there is typically a “January effect” that seasonally has an upward push on prices, which can be corrected in February-March.

"Let’s not get amped up on one month of CPI that was higher than it was expected to be," said the Chicago Fed president.

"If you see inflation go up a little bit that doesn't mean that we're not on the target to get to 2%. We can still be on the path even if we have some increases and some ups and downs…so let's not get too flipped out."

There should not be any expectation, it has previously been pointed out, that inflation should dutifully track a straight line down, particularly now we’re in the “last mile” of low numbers. There will be bumps along the way.

Goldman Sachs’ respected senior economist had been stoically in the March rate cut camp after others had moved on to May, before he joined the May camp before the CPI release. The market has now moved the first cut to June, but Jan Hatzius believes May is still on the cards.

Whether these soothing words, or, as I noted yesterday, the line-up of traders looking to get into the stocks they’d missed out on on the way up in any downward blip, were responsible, last night the S&P500 bounced back 1.0%, having fallen -1.2% on Tuesday night.

The S&P closed smack on 5000, again.

The Nasdaq regained 1.4%, and while the Dow was a bit less relieved, that’s not important right now.

The US ten-year yield fell back -5 points to 4.27%.

The next big event is the PPI data release on Friday night, but more importantly, Nvidia’s result release next week.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1990.30 – 2.40 – 0.12% Silver (oz) 22.29 + 0.28 1.27% Copper (lb) 3.69 – 0.00 – 0.08% Aluminium (lb) 1.01 + 0.01 0.81% Nickel (lb) 7.35 + 0.02 0.31% Zinc (lb) 1.04 + 0.00 0.35% West Texas Crude 76.52 – 1.14 – 1.47% Brent Crude 81.49 – 1.06 – 1.28% Iron Ore (t) 129.10 + 0.08 0.06%

Metals markets are China holiday-quiet.

Gold did not respond to the dip back in yields.

The oils fell on a surge in weekly US inventories.

The Aussie has bounced back 0.7% to US$0.6492.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 52 points or 0.7%.

We’ll see January jobs numbers today.

Japan and the UK release December quarter GDP results.

The US will see retail sales and industrial production.

The daily list of earnings reporters is starting to get too long to pick highlights, but suffice to say Goodman Group ((GMG)), Origin Energy ((ORG)), Telstra ((TLS)) and Wesfarmers ((WES)) are just a few on the blocks today.

FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor: https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/ (with calendar).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 14 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7547.70 -1.27% -1.73% -0.57% -0.57%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AND Ansarada Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BPT Beach Energy Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CAR CAR Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie COH Cochlear Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CSL CSL Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi IKE ikeGPS Group Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter SEK Seek Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie TPW Temple & Webster Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

