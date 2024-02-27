FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2024

Australia | Feb 27 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ADH)) - Adairs
  • ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
  • ((AIM)) - Ai-Media Technologies
  • ((ATA)) - Atturra
  • ((B4P)) - Beforepay Group
  • ((BUB)) - Bubs Australia
  • ((CLG)) - Close the Loop
  • ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((GNX)) - Genex Power
  • ((IPG)) - IPD Group
  • ((IGL)) - IVE Group
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
  • ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
  • ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
  • ((NEM)) - Newmont
  • ((NXD)) - NextEd Group
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((PPE)) - PeopleIN
  • ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
  • ((PPS)) - Praemium
  • ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
  • ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
  • ((SUN)) - Suncorp Group
  • ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
  • ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT

