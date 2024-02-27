FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-02-2024

Australia | Feb 27 2024
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ADH)) - Adairs
- ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
- ((AIM)) - Ai-Media Technologies
- ((ATA)) - Atturra
- ((B4P)) - Beforepay Group
- ((BUB)) - Bubs Australia
- ((CLG)) - Close the Loop
- ((DBI)) - Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
- ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
- ((GNX)) - Genex Power
- ((IPG)) - IPD Group
- ((IGL)) - IVE Group
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
- ((LYC)) - Lynas Rare Earths
- ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
- ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
- ((NEM)) - Newmont
- ((NXD)) - NextEd Group
- ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
- ((PPE)) - PeopleIN
- ((PBH)) - PointsBet Holdings
- ((PPS)) - Praemium
- ((RPL)) - Regal Partners
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
- ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
- ((SUN)) - Suncorp Group
- ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
- ((WPR)) - Waypoint REIT
