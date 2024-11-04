Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 04, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 11:44 AM

TRJ TRAJAN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.23

Canaccord Genuity rates ((TRJ)) as Buy (1) -

Trajan Group has retained FY25 guidance despite challenges in the pharma segment and lower capital equipment demand, notes Canaccord Genuity, with anticipated revenue between $160-$165m and core EBITDA of $17-$19m.

Strength in MOSH/MOAH food testing offsets weaker segments, with the broker commenting recent updates show optimism in a second-half recovery for Pharma.

The broker believes Trajan Group is positioned for potential growth in the food/beverage testing sector and in Asia, while trading at a discount relative to its global peers.

No change to Buy rating and $1.40 target price.

This report was published on October 30, 2024.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $1.23 Difference: $0.17

If TRJ meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 175.71.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 47.31.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

UNI UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Apparel & Footwear - Overnight Price: $7.80

Petra Capital rates ((UNI)) as Buy (1) -

At its AGM, Universal Store reported strong FYTD sales growth to 27 October 2024 and Petra Capital observes direct-to-customer sales are up 19.3% year-on-year alongside a steady gross margin at 60.7%.

Increased sales were driven by private brand performance, particularly from PS, Neovision, Luck & Trouble, and Worship, the broker observes.

The company has reaffirmed guidance for 9 to 15 new store openings in FY25, with seven stores expected to open before Christmas.

Despite a 1% increase in CODB% due to inflation, the broker notes upside potential in LFL sales and gross margin.

Retaining a Buy rating, the broker raised the price target to $8.25 from $7.50, driven by stronger sales forecasts and a higher sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) multiple.

This report was published on October 31, 2024.

Target price is $8.25 Current Price is $7.80 Difference: $0.45

If UNI meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.69, suggesting upside of 10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 33.20 cents and EPS of 46.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.96. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 47.7, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 36.40 cents and EPS of 52.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.8, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((UNI)) as Overweight (1) -

Universal Store reported continued top-line momentum, with sales in the Universal Store and Perfect Stranger brands up 15% and 34% year-on-year, respectively, for weeks 9-17 of FY25.

As per Wilsons' commentary, the gross margin improved, driven by a shift toward private-label products, though investments in headcount caused some operating margin compression.

Guidance for new store openings remains on track, with 9-15 additional stores planned.

The broker has slightly reduced its price target to $8.30 from $8.40, reflecting modest downgrades to forecasts due to increased cost-of-doing-business (CODB).

The Overweight rating is maintained as November/December trading is anticipated to drive significant performance.

This report was published on November 1, 2024.

Target price is $8.30 Current Price is $7.80 Difference: $0.5

If UNI meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $8.69, suggesting upside of 10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 27.80 cents and EPS of 46.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 47.7, implying annual growth of 5.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 33.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 35.50 cents and EPS of 59.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.55%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 52.8, implying annual growth of 10.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 36.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.8.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WES WESFARMERS LIMITED

Consumer Products & Services - Overnight Price: $66.62

Jarden rates ((WES)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden comments Wesfarmers 1Q AGM update highlighted steady year-to-date sales, with strong growth at Bunnings and Officeworks offset by weaker trends in Kmart due to consumer spending shifts.

Updates to the broker's FY25 earnings forecasts reflect a -3% reduction, driven by softer Kmart sales and weaker spodumene prices impacting the Industrial segment.

Jarden views Wesfarmers conglomerate structure as beneficial for future expansion in health and consumer goods.

The broker maintains a target price of $61.20 and a Neutral rating.

This report was published on November 1, 2024.

Target price is $61.20 Current Price is $66.62 Difference: minus $5.42 (current price is over target).

If WES meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $65.00, suggesting downside of -2.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 202.00 cents and EPS of 231.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.79. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 237.9, implying annual growth of 5.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 207.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 229.00 cents and EPS of 263.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 25.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 257.9, implying annual growth of 8.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 224.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.9.

Market Sentiment: -0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

