Next Week At A Glance – 20-24 Jan 2025

Weekly Reports | 1:59 PM

This story features NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, and other companies.

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The Australian share market has shown mixed performance over the past week.

-In contrast to 2024, the rotation out of information technology stocks continued, with energy and mining coming into favour as the iron ore price edged higher in what is a seasonally robust period for Chinese steel production.

-Despite stronger-than-anticipated employment data, expectations of lower domestic interest rates, possibly with an RBA cut at the February 18 meeting, have boosted the real estate sector.

-Utilities were in favour, while Australian financials did not attract the same enthusiasm as US banks, which rallied following JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs’ quarterly earnings reports.

-Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd ((NEU)) saw its share price increase by 2.5% to $13.02 after its partner received Health Canada approval for a drug treating Rett syndrome.

-Baby Bunting ((BBN)) surged 13.9% after reporting strong sales growth.

-Myer Group ((MYR)) and Premier Investments ((PMV)) served up a disappointing 1H25 trading update sending shares down almost -30% and -17%, respectively.

-Next week marks the opening of a new chapter for the US, with President Trump’s second inauguration on Monday.

-US markets have adopted a more risk-off tone as speculation around the “known unknowns” – tariffs, tax cuts, the takeover of Greenland, and the Panama Canal, to name a few – move to centre stage for the next four years.

Have a great weekend, from your FNArena Team!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-The Western Australian government has approved Catalyst Metals’ ((CYL)) underground mining proposal for its Trident Gold project

-Telix Pharmaceuticals’ ((TLX)) revenue increased 46% quarter-on-quarter, with strong sales for its diagnostic radiopharmaceutical for prostate cancer imaging providing a boost

-Also; Telix is acquiring ImaginAb for -$73m

-MA Financial ((MAF)) launches $300m private credit trust on ASX

-Hells Angels boss Angelo Pandeli sues News Corp ((NWS)) for defamation

-The Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund ((FSF)) shares will cease trading on the Australian share market next month after its request to delist was approved

-Ingenia Communities Group ((INA)) has upgraded its guidance for FY25

-Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)) invests up to $8.09bn in Applied Digital’s AI data centres

-Car Group ((CAR)) exits Australian tyre businesses, confirms FY25 guidance

-PWR Holdings’ ((PWH)) C&R Racing lands $8.9M US government order for cooling solutions

-Arafura Rare Earths ((ARU)) secures $200m from Australia to develop a mine and processing facility for critical minerals

-Mesoblast ((MSB)) raises $260m to launch Ryoncil in the US and support manufacturing and development

-Telstra ((TLS)) to spend $700m rolling out AI across its business

-Novonix ((NVX)) raises $32.3m to fund synthetic graphite production in the US

-Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) announces corporate restructuring

-Second suitor for AVJennings ((AVJ))

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Glencore have reportedly discussed a merger that could create the largest mining company

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) announced yet another $33m deal with the University of Kentucky to expand its imaging platform in North America

-BHP Group ((BHP)) and Lundin acquired Filo Corp, forming a joint venture for copper projects in Argentina and Chile

Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

