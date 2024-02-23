The Overnight Report: Floating All Boats

Daily Market Reports | 9:07 AM

This story features WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WOW

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7603.00 + 32.00 0.42% S&P ASX 200 7611.20 + 2.80 0.04% S&P500 5087.03 + 105.23 2.11% Nasdaq Comp 16041.62 + 460.75 2.96% DJIA 39069.11 + 456.87 1.18% S&P500 VIX 14.54 – 0.80 – 5.22% US 10-year yield 4.33 + 0.00 0.05% USD Index 103.95 – 0.07 – 0.07% FTSE100 7684.49 + 21.98 0.29% DAX30 17370.45 + 252.33 1.47%

By Greg Peel

Balancing Act

The feature of the local earnings season to date, as we now move through the really big days, is the number of times the ASX200 has traded in a tight range and closed flat. This has required a lack of macro incentives, a dismissal more or less of Wall Street and its Mega Techs, and daily result responses, up and down, that have balanced each other out.

There’s been the odd exception, of course, such as last Wednesday, but that was as much about the Woolworths Group ((WOW)) CEO bailing as it was anything else.

The futures were nevertheless down -19 points yesterday morning, reflecting a little bit of Wall Street anxiety over Nvidia, and the ASX200 did hit a low of -24 late morning, but once again, it recovered.

Despite the flat closes, we’ve been seeing some big sector moves each day as influential stocks within make their mark with solid moves up or down. Yesterday was different nevertheless, with even sectors moves largely benign, with the only exception being utilities (+2.0).

That sector is basically run by two energy providers, and yesterday Origin Energy ((ORG)) rose 2.9% on no news and its rival didn’t. Origin reported last week.

Otherwise, the biggest sector move was that of staples, again (-0.7%), as Woolworths fell another -1.8%. Discretionary fell -0.6%, with Tabcorp ((TAH)) falling -10.3% on result.

Communication services fell -0.6%, with Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) falling -8.7% on result.

The moves in the consumer sectors were otherwise net of a 13.0% jump for (staple) Bega Cheese ((BGA)) on its result and 10.4% for (discretionary) Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)), with a 7.7% comeback for Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) after it was carted on Wednesday.

Index winner on the day was Insignia Financial ((IFL)), in another “you don’t see that every day” move. The stock jumped 13.7%, but has been quietly on the slide for four years.

Another comeback kid was Fletcher Building ((FBU)), up 8.4%, but that stock’s recent slide has been anything but quiet.

The biggest loser yesterday was Sayona Mining ((SYA)), after Piedmont Lithium ((PLL)) sold its stake. Its shares fell -28.1%.

Today might break the mould a little. We’ve been ignoring Wall Street but Nvidia has surged, the S&P500 has surged, and our futures are up 32 points.

The S&P500 has hit yet another new high. The ASX200 is -92 points short.

No, it’s not 1999

There has been a lot of trumped-up anxiety about the AI euphoria on Wall Street being dangerously similar to the dotcom bubble of 1999, and all bubbles must eventually burst. But one standout feature of 1999 was that PE multiples were off the scale.

Before Nvidia reported yesterday morning (our time), Nvidia’s PE multiple had come well off its earlier peak, when AI hype first exploded on to the scene, and indeed it had a lower multiple than its immediate peers.

Why? Because quarter after quarter the price goes up (higher PE), and quarter after quarter Nvidia delivers on the earnings needed to justify the price (lower PE). The December quarter has proven no different.

Not only has Nvidia justified its own share price, it has justified the whole AI story. Last night anything even remotely connected to AI also saw share price rallies.

Nvidia rose 16.4%, and its nearest peer Advanced Micro Devices rose 10.7%, having reported earlier in the season. Right across the chip spectrum, stocks saw solid gains. And not just the chipmakers. But the companies that make the machines for manufacturing chips, and the companies that provide the silicon blanks chips are made on.

And the end-users of AI – any stock connected via its AI adoption. Microsoft (the biggest company on Wall Street) is an obvious example (+2.4%).

Of course, Nvidia cannot keep growing earnings at the current rate it is now. If for no another reason its market cap just gets bigger and bigger, so it takes bigger and bigger levels of nominal earnings to provide the same percentage growth rate. But that doesn’t mean it will all come to a screaming halt, nor burst like a bubble. There will be pullbacks along the way, for sure (Nvidia fell -70% in 2022), but for now, the AI story is not over.

Pundits insist it’s only just begun.

Suffice to say last night the S&P500, and the Dow, hit another new record high, while the Nasdaq, following its big round-trip through 2022-23, is almost there as well.

One regional Fed president last night pushed back on the first rate cut coming even as late as July, trimming to odds of a July cut and boosting September.

Right now, Wall Street couldn’t care less.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2022.40 – 2.60 – 0.13% Silver (oz) 22.73 – 0.13 – 0.57% Copper (lb) 3.87 + 0.03 0.67% Aluminium (lb) 0.99 – 0.01 – 0.90% Nickel (lb) 7.83 + 0.26 3.37% Zinc (lb) 1.08 – 0.00 – 0.29% West Texas Crude 78.52 + 0.68 0.87% Brent Crude 83.60 + 0.65 0.78% Iron Ore (t) 121.11 + 3.76 3.20%

The surge in the nickel price over the last two sessions is attributed to new sanctions placed on Russia by the US, with more being considered by the EU. Russia is a leading global nickel producer.

After sliding for a few days, iron ore has bounced back.

The Aussie is still asleep at US$0.6552.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 32 points or 0.4%.

While Fridays are usually quieter during a result season, today's not particularly so. There’s still a long list of names set to report.

BlueScope Steel ((BSL)), GUD Holdings ((GUD)) and Leandlease ((LLC)) are among today’s ex-div stocks.

FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor: https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/ (with calendar).

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

Index 22 Feb 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7611.20 -0.62% -0.90% 0.27% 0.27%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A2M a2 Milk Co Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans APM APM Human Services International Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi CBO Cobram Estate Olives Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter COS Cosol Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter CTD Corporate Travel Management Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi HMC HMC Capital Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter IMD Imdex Upgrade to Hold from Sell Bell Potter IRE Iress Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans JDO Judo Capital Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie LLC Lendlease Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi MMS McMillan Shakespeare Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett MQG Macquarie Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NXL Nuix Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley RWC Reliance Worldwide Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie SGM Sims Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi SIQ Smartgroup Corp Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie STX Strike Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SVR Solvar Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter TLC Lottery Corp Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms