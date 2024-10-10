Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 10, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 1:00 PM

PME PRO MEDICUS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $186.63

Wilsons rates ((PME)) as Market Weight (3) -

The Mercy Health contract renewal for Pro Medicus was the largest anticipated by Wilsons for 2024. It resulted in a material uplift in value to $98m for eight years, up from seven, supporting more than $17m in annualised revenue.

The analysts had forecast a $61m contract value.

The win not only reflects the stickiness of Visages customer base, but also demonstrates the return on investment (ROI) customers receive, highlights the broker. Ultimately, this supports acceptance of higher pricing and a willingness to increase contract terms.

On a contracted minimum basis, the value of the Mercy contract has increased by around 136% reflecting a mix of pricing and volume

uplifts, explains Wilsons.

Target $145. Market Weight.

This report was published on October 8, 2024.

Target price is $145.00 Current Price is $186.63 Difference: minus $41.63 (current price is over target).

If PME meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $128.50, suggesting downside of -31.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 51.00 cents and EPS of 102.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 182.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 102.7, implying annual growth of 29.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 51.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 183.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 61.90 cents and EPS of 125.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 148.83. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.7, implying annual growth of 32.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 67.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 138.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.2

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SGM SIMS LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $12.81

Jarden rates ((SGM)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden believes Sims is a better quality, more streamlined business following the sale of the UK Metals business for a better-than-expected GBP222m and meaningful cost-out program.

In the analysts' view, management now needs to focus its North American Metals (NAM) business around a "profitable volume" model instead of purely volume.

The target rises to $12.70 from $12.50. Neutral.

This report was published on October 7, 2024.

Target price is $12.70 Current Price is $12.81 Difference: minus $0.11 (current price is over target).

If SGM meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $12.85, suggesting upside of 0.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 6.10 cents and EPS of 35.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.48%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 36.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 51.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 23.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 80.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 100.1, implying annual growth of 94.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 46.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNE TECHNOLOGY ONE LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $24.38

Goldman Sachs rates ((TNE)) as Downgrade to Neutral from Buy (3) -

Since adding TechnologyOne to a Buy rating on June 26, 2023, Goldman Sachs points to a 61% rally in the share price versus the ASX200 which is up 16%.

The stock has re-rated to a price-to-earnings valuation of 56x from 40x since the May 2024 results. The broker notes the stock is now trading above the upgraded share price target of $24.05, hence the downgrade to Neutral from Buy.

Goldman Sachs explains growth in annual recurring revenue is around mid-teens out to FY30, supporting $1bn in annual recurring revenue. With SaaS margins over 80%, profit before tax growth rate of 15%-20% is viewed as the "new normal".

The broker is looking to FY24 results in November for further indications of momentum in UK or cross-selling of its SaaS.

This report was published on October 7, 2024.

Target price is $24.05 Current Price is $24.38 Difference: minus $0.33 (current price is over target).

If TNE meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $20.09, suggesting downside of -18.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 37.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.94%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 65.89. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 36.2, implying annual growth of 14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 21.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 68.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 43.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 56.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 42.4, implying annual growth of 17.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 58.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

