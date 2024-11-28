Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 28, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 2:46 PM

SNL SUPPLY NETWORK LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $30.84

Goldman Sachs rates ((SNL)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs observes 1H25 guidance from Supply Network, implying strong sales growth of 17%, exceeding the historical norm of 14%.

Management guided to 29% growth in net profit, excluding property sales of $400k, the analyst notes.

The broker maintains a Buy rating with a $30.50 target price. No changes to earnings forecasts.

This report was published on November 27, 2024.

Target price is $30.50 Current Price is $30.84 Difference: minus $0.34 (current price is over target).

If SNL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 64.00 cents and EPS of 91.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.08%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.89.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 73.00 cents and EPS of 105.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.37%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.37.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TAH TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.54

Jarden rates ((TAH)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden notes Tabcorp's 3Q update reflected continued softness in wagering turnover, with racing turnover down -8% year-on-year but partially offset by positive yield growth due to improved industry discipline and higher-margin multis.

The broker reduces FY25 EBITDA forecasts by -7.5% to $358m reflecting lower racing turnover and increased operational expenses following the Victorian licence contribution. Media revenues are expected to decline by -5% year-on-year due to weaker racing turnover.

Management is expected to announce organisational restructuring before year-end, which Jarden believes could unlock further value through better cost control and asset utilisation.

The Overweight rating and 65c target are maintained. While Tabcorp's Australian wagering turnover continues to decline, it has turned a corner from a profitability perspective, highlights the broker.

This report was published on November 28, 2024.

Target price is $0.65 Current Price is $0.54 Difference: $0.11

If TAH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.55, suggesting downside of -2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 38.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 0.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 39.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 3.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.42. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 2.8, implying annual growth of 100.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 1.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

WEB WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $4.80

Goldman Sachs rates ((WEB)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs notes Web Travel reported 1H25 results ahead of expectations, with total transaction value growing 25% year-on-year, though earnings fell by -8%.

The broker believes management explained the factors behind a significant decline in revenue margins for WebBeds, which dropped to 6.6% in 1H25 from 8.1% the previous year.

Management emphasised the scalability of the WebBeds business and expressed confidence in achieving 50% earnings margins from FY26, compared to previous guidance of 46%.

Goldman Sachs reiterates a Buy rating with a higher target price of $7, up from $6.70.

This report was published on November 27, 2024.

Target price is $7.00 Current Price is $4.80 Difference: $2.2

If WEB meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.52, suggesting upside of 13.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.9, implying annual growth of 5.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 24.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.78. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.0, implying annual growth of 35.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

WTC WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $124.94

Jarden rates ((WTC)) as Neutral (3) -

Jarden revises estimates for WiseTech Global following its FY25 guidance downgrade, citing a delay in the commercial launch of the Container Transport Optimisation module. The delay is expected to shift some revenue and profit into FY26.

Revenue guidance for FY25 is reduced to $1,200-$1,300m, down -6% at the midpoint, while earnings (EBITDA) guidance is cut to $600-$660m, representing a -7% downgrade.

The broker lowers FY25 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by -4% and -7%, respectively, with NPATA reduced by -8% to $381m. FY26 NPATA is also lowered by -4% but still reflects strong growth of 41%.

Jarden raises the target price to $116 from $101, citing long-term earnings upgrades and a lower risk-free rate, while maintaining a Neutral rating.

This report was published on November 25, 2024.

Target price is $116.00 Current Price is $124.94 Difference: minus $8.94 (current price is over target).

If WTC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $139.79, suggesting upside of 10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 21.70 cents and EPS of 113.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 110.57. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 112.6, implying annual growth of 41.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 112.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 30.80 cents and EPS of 158.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 79.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 161.1, implying annual growth of 43.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 31.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 78.3.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

