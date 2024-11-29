In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 29-11-24

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Upgrade

EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED ((EHL)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden upgrades Emeco Holdings to Overweight from Neutral following an AGM update where initial FY25 earnings (EBITDA) guidance of at least $300m was provided.

Management indicated a similar earnings skew to FY24 in FY25, with a slight improvement anticipated in 2H25 utilisation.

The broker raises EPS estimates for FY25-27 by 17%, 7%, and 7%, respectively, supported by strong demand for surface equipment and constrained capital intensity.

Jarden increases the target price to $1.00 from $0.85, citing enhanced earnings visibility and balance sheet strength.

HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED ((HVN)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden has recalibrated its views on retailers.

The broker upgrades Harvey Norman to Overweight from Neutral to reflect the replacement cycle, a more optimistic outlook for the consumer in 2025 with short-term volatility and a lot relying on Cyber week.

Target price moves to $4.90 with the company's upcoming AGM on Nov 27.

JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underweight by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden has recalibrated its views on retailers.

The broker upgrades JB Hi-Fi to Neutral from Underweight, reflecting the replacement cycle and a more optimistic outlook for consumers in 2025, despite short-term volatility and the significance of the upcoming Cyber Week.

Jarden believes JB Hi-Fi offers "quality growth" and raises the target price to $84 from $68.

LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED ((LOV)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Following a trading update for the first 20 weeks of FY25, Jarden lowers its forecasts for Lovisa Holdings to reflect a more conservative store rollout.

The target price falls to $29.03 from $30.59, and the broker upgrades the rating to Overweight from Neutral, noting execution risk is now largely priced into the current share price. A strong long-term rollout opportunity is still considered viable.

Net new store rollouts totaled 27, with closures reduced to 13, consistent with FY23 levels.

The trading update showed like-for-like sales growth slowed to 1.0% year-on-year, below the 2.5% consensus, while total sales growth of 10% lagged the 13.2% forecast, note the analysts.

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED ((SUL)) Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Jarden has recalibrated its views on retailers.

The broker upgrades Super Retail to Overweight from Neutral with a $16.80 target price.

Jarden has a more optimistic view on the consumer for 2025 with Super Retail expected to gain market share.