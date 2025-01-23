Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 23, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 1:48 PM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ASL ASN BPT BRE BTR CEH CGS CTM EVO FBU GDG HUB (2) IAG ILU LTR (2) LYC NST (2) ORI PDI PNR QOR S32 SUN WDS WES

ASL ANDEAN SILVER LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.96

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ASL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes over the December quarter Andean Silver continued to release high-grade silver assays from its Cristal and Pegaso 7 sites within the Cerro Bayo project.

The broker expects the results to lead to an upgrade in the next resource update in the March quarter to well over 100moz silver equivalent from 91moz.

Speculative Buy rating and $2.85 target is unchanged.

This report was published on January 21, 2025.

Target price is $2.85 Current Price is $0.96 Difference: $1.89

If ASL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 197% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

ASN ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.06

Petra Capital rates ((ASN)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital has pushed back timeline for Anson Resources' Green River lithium project to FY28 from FY27 after considering the remaining timelines for production and construction permits, funding and offtake.

The broker has also updated numbers with its new commodity and forex forecasts, and incorporated additional dilution from a lower assumed future equity raising price for capex funding of $330m at 8c/share vs 10c previously.

Target price lowered to 31c from 35c. Buy rating maintained.

This report was published on January 21, 2025.

Target price is $0.31 Current Price is $0.06 Difference: $0.249

If ASN meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 408% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.71.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.50.

BPT BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $1.48

Goldman Sachs rates ((BPT)) as Sell (5) -

Beach Energy reported slightly stronger December quarter result with sales volume of 6.8 mmboe, 4% above Goldman Sachs' estimate and 12% above consensus.

The company retained FY25 production guidance at 17.5-21.5 mmboe versus the broker's estimate of 20.1 mmboe.

Ahead of 1H25 result on February 6, the broker is forecasting $626m underlying EBIDTA, $260m underlying earnings and 6c interim dividend.

Goldman raised FY25 EBIDTA estimate by 22% but lowered FY26 estimate by -9%.

Target price rises to $1.35 from $1.33. Sell rating retained.

This report was published on January 22, 2025.

Target price is $1.35 Current Price is $1.48 Difference: minus $0.13 (current price is over target).

If BPT meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.56, suggesting upside of 3.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.73. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.1, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.9.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.1, implying annual growth of 20.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources