In Brief: Online Retail, Expensive Equities, Iron Ore, Base Metals & Agriculture

Weekly Reports

Online threat for Australian retailers; Australian sharemarket overvalued (?), forecasts for iron ore and base metals & a bright outlook in 2024 for agriculture.

By Mark Woodruff

As more Australian customers gravitate to Chinese shopping website Temu, and more brands join with Amazon (and delivery times continue to shrink), Jarden suggests domestic competitors will need to lift investment in logistics to even stay relevant.

Consumers are increasingly starting their search for items online, with total audiences up, despite online sales being weaker, observes the broker.

Amazon held a 42% share of the around $12bn of gross transaction value ((GTV)) generated by the top-six major marketplaces in Australia during 2023, while Temu has become a top 20 site, after less than 12 months.

The analysts forecast these two companies will move to just over 16% share in Australia in 2024, but ominously, they currently command around 50% of online sales in the US.

In combination, Amazon and Temu create more price competition, become a first point of call for consumers and offer high-value delivery, explain the analysts, who anticipate a combined GTV north of $6bn in 2024.

To maintain leading market positions, Coles Group ((COL)), Kogan.com ((KGN)), Wesfarmers ((WES)), Harvey Norman ((HVN)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) have the greatest need to invest in logistics, according to Jarden.

As freight, fulfillment and last-mile costs continue to rise, the broker points out the ability of sub-scale retailers to service consumers effectively, while also generating an adequate return on invested capital (ROIC), is set to become challenging. The cause for such retailers is also being hindered by the emergence of the value shopper in the current economic backdrop.

Thankfully, the analysts still see opportunities in Australia for the likes of Woolworths Group ((WOW)), Wesfarmers, JB Hi-Fi and Temple & Webster ((TPW), given strong store networks, scale, a differentiated offering, along with value positions.

Also less at risk are bigger-ticket retailers, suggests Jarden, selling large hardware and appliances, along with the audio visual (AV) and furniture categories.

Based on the US experience, the broker sees the greatest risk for general merchandise, office, small appliances & accessories, toys, beauty, home & kitchen, sport, outdoors, health, and food that may be stored safely at room temperature.

Jarden has previously stated most at risk are Adairs ((ADH)), Accent Group ((AX1)) and Kogan.com.

While the Amazon/Temu impact has been muted so far, the broker points to declining GTV’s for Kogan.com, Wesfarmers-owned Catch, and eBay, with a strong retail backdrop disguising the impact for others.

Based on recent data, Jarden believes Catch, Kogan.com, Harvey Norman, Big W and Home Hardware are most at risk based on cross-shopping, whilst Universal Store ((UNI)), The Reject Shop ((TRS)), IGA and Coles Group are less at risk from Amazon.

On the flipside, it's thought Breville Group ((BRG)), a2 Milk Co ((A2M)) and Treasury Wines Estates ((TWE)) should benefit via having more channels to market.

Overall, Jarden believes the main supermarket chains (i.e. Coles, Woolworths and Metcash) are least at risk.

Australian equity market overvalued, cautions UBS

Given a challenging economic backdrop is placing downward pressure on company revenues, while cost pressures continue to broaden, UBS suggests equity market pricing in Australia has become overly optimistic on the back of prospects for lower interest rates.

The ASX200 has rallied 11.6% since last-October’s low, in the absence of either earnings upgrades or improving macroeconomic data, observes the analyst. It’s felt positivity has been almost entirely driven by lower bond yields.

Undermining claims by some that US stocks are more overvalued by comparison, the broker points out if US sector weights were applied to Aussie stock valuations, the Australian equity market would sit at a 20% price earnings valuation premium to the S&P500 in the US.

Global investors have retreated from Australian shares over the last year, and the analyst sees no reason for them to return in 2024. Until the equity risk premium increases, after falling to a decade low, it’s felt marginal buyers may be scarce.

History also presents a potential barrier, according to UBS, as the Australian equity market hasn’t traditionally bottomed until after the Reserve Bank resumes its rate-cutting cycle.

Looking across the sectors, the broker notes share prices within Banks and Retail have run hard over recent months, despite relatively static earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25.

Post-covid, the analyst is dubious around retail sales (which are still sitting above trend), and the arrival of international tourists is still failing to match the pre-pandemic trend.

Narrowing the focus to individual stocks across the market, UBS suggests share prices have moved ahead of earnings for Neutral-rated CommBank ((CBA)), Cochlear ((COH)) and REA Group ((REA), as well as James Hardie Industries ((JHX)), which is still assigned a Buy recommendation.