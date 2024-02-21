FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-02-2024

Australia | 4:11 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((3PL)) - 3P Learning
- ((ADA)) - Adacel Technologies
- ((ANN)) - Ansell
- ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
- ((AUB)) - AUB Group
- ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
- ((BHP)) - BHP Group
- ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
- ((CNI)) - Centuria Capital
- ((CRN)) - Coronado Global Resources
- ((EVS)) - EnviroSuite
- ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
- ((HUB)) - Hub24
- ((IFM)) - Infomedia
- ((INA)) - Ingenia Communities
- ((IDX)) - Integral Diagnostics
- ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
- ((LNK)) - Link Administration
- ((MAH)) - Macmahon
- ((MAD)) - Mader Group
- ((MMS)) - McMillan Shakespeare
- ((MP1)) - Megaport
- ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
- ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
- ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
- ((NXL)) - Nuix
- ((PRN)) - Perenti
- ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
- ((SGF)) - SG Fleet
- ((SGM)) - Sims
- ((SVR)) - Solvar
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
- ((SRG)) - SRG Global
- ((STP)) - Step One Clothing
- ((THL)) - Tourism Holdings Rentals
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE