Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 28, 2024

STX STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $0.21

Wilsons rates ((STX)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons lowers its resource estimates for Strike Energy's South Erregulla and flow rate expectations by around -50% after flow test issues at SE-2, following SE-3 flow test issues in the prior week.

Water has been prohibiting commercial gas flow from both these wells due to causes unknown at this juncture, explains the broker.

The analyst not only downgrades its South Erregulla asset resource and flow rate expectations, but also increases the risk realating to potential upside to the asset and neighbouring prospects.

The Overweight rating is retained for Strike Energy though the target is slashed to 34c from 53c.

This report was published on February 21, 2024.

Target price is $0.34 Current Price is $0.21 Difference: $0.13

If STX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 62% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $0.39, suggesting upside of 87.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 0.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 35.0.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.05. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.7, implying annual growth of 183.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

THL TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $3.28

Wilsons rates ((THL)) as Overweight (1) -

While 1H results for Tourism Holdings Rentals were weaker than Wilsons expected, partly due to a challenging environment for global sales, the company reiterated its $100m FY26 profit target.

Additionally, management stated this target allows for a full normalisation in sales margins to pre-covid levels and a level of normalisation for rental yields. Further, the company noted it is on track to deliver targeted cash synergies of $27-31m.

Management lowered FY24 profit guidance to “around $75m” compared to previous expectations for an increase from the $77.1m achieved in FY23.

The broker decreases its target to $4.05 from $5.06 on lower earnings forecasts and after applying a higher weighting to its price earnings valuation model, which is used alongside the discounted cash flow methodology. The Overweight rating is unchanged.

This report was published on February 21, 2024.

Target price is $4.05 Current Price is $3.28 Difference: $0.77

If THL meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 14.83 cents and EPS of 32.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.52%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.14.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 16.96 cents and EPS of 35.78 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.17%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.17.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION

Banks - Overnight Price: $26.25

Goldman Sachs rates ((WBC)) as Neutral (3) -

Following Westpac's 1Q trading update, Goldman Sachs raises its FY24-26 EPS forecasts by 2.7%, 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively, due to a better net interest margin (NIM) and lower expenses. Lower volumes and a higher assumed BDD charge provide a partial offset.

After also reviewing the recent 1H results for Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)), the broker believes signs are emerging of an easing for industry-wide NIM pressures.

Goldman's target rises to $23.46 from $22.85. Neutral.

This report was published on February 20, 2024.

Target price is $23.46 Current Price is $26.25 Difference: minus $2.79 (current price is over target).

If WBC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately minus 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $23.42, suggesting downside of -10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 144.00 cents and EPS of 186.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 188.7, implying annual growth of -8.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 144.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.9.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 144.00 cents and EPS of 185.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.49%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 190.3, implying annual growth of 0.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 144.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.8.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WDS WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

NatGas - Overnight Price: $30.28

Goldman Sachs rates ((WDS)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs resumes research coverage for Woodside Energy, after failed merger talks with Santos ((STO)), with a Neutral rating and $32.40 target.

The broker expects production will remain relatively flat over 2024-2026 as Mad Dog 2 and the Sangomar oil ramp-up offset the existing decline at the North West Shelf and Bass Strait

The analyst points out this change in project mix leaves earnings largely exposed to softening LNG prices.

This report was published on February 20, 2024.

Target price is $32.40 Current Price is $30.28 Difference: $2.12

If WDS meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $33.50, suggesting upside of 10.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 115.38 cents and EPS of 144.22 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 220.3, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 169.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 161.4, implying annual growth of -26.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 110.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.8.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

