Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 25, 2024

Daily Market Reports | Mar 25 2024

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

AGY AKG ALK AQZ BGL BKT BLD BRG CU6 CYG EML FEX IAG IGO IPH IRE KAR KMD (2) QIP SUN SYA TWE VVA WEB (2)

AKG ACADEMIES AUSTRALASIA GROUP LIMITED

Overnight Price: $0.24

Taylor Collison rates ((AKG)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Academies Australasia's first half result was a miss for Taylor Collison, but the broker notes the headwinds impacting the result were felt industry-wide.

The broker points out there is ongoing uncertainty as to government policy surrounding international student visas, and this impacts on its valuation of the stock.

Taylor Collison does, however, see upside risk for investors over the coming 12-18 months.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to 35 cents from 40 cents.

This report was published on March 19, 2024.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.24 Difference: $0.105

If AKG meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.31.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.60

Petra Capital rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Latest assays from the infill drilling program at Alkane Resources' Kaiser project have uncovered the highest gold grade interval recorded at the deposit, an 8.6 metre interval at 14.8 grames per tonne.

For Petra Capital, this wasn't, however, the standout, with a thicker 162 metre interval at 2.13 grams per tonne grabbing the broker's attention.

Alongside near surface intercepts reported in February, Petra Capital sees scope for a mining schedule to commence with a relatively high-grade starter pit at Kaiser.

The broker anticipates a scoping study in June. The Buy rating and target price of $1.02 are retained.

This report was published on March 18, 2024.

Target price is $1.02 Current Price is $0.60 Difference: $0.42

If ALK meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.77.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.96.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQZ ALLIANCE AVIATION SERVICES LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $2.99

Wilsons rates ((AQZ)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons has undertaken a cash flow and capital management analysis for Alliance Aviation Services given a significant fleet expansion is only partially complete. It's felt the current funding gap (based on available debt facilities) will be resolved due to strong earnings growth.

Independent of the several options management has to close the funding gap, is the board's consideration for the timing of resumption of dividends, according to the broker.

Wilsons lowers its target to $4.35 from $4.48 and maintains an Overweight rating.

This report was published on March 21, 2024.

Target price is $4.35 Current Price is $2.99 Difference: $1.36

If AQZ meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 45% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 35.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.40.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 39.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.59.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.89

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BGL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Drilling at Bellevue Gold's Deacon Main project has identified a new high-grade shoot. The shoot, points out Canaccord Genuity, has a similar mineralisation style to the high-grade Bellevue Lode shoots, which were mined for 800,000 ounces at 13 grams per tonne.

Results of the drilling outperform the resource identified in the current mine plan, says Canaccord Genuity, with drilling further identifying potential for six additional high-grade shoots.

The broker lifts its FY25 production forecast to 200,000 ounces.

The Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $2.00 from $1.80.

This report was published on March 19, 2024.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.89 Difference: $0.115

If BGL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 10.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.85.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 27.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.98.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources