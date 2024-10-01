Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 01, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:45 AM

MTS METCASH LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $3.58

Jarden rates ((MTS)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden observes the ACCC Interim grocery report with a final report expected on Feb 28, 2025, and does not anticipate any major negative regulatory changes to result.

The analyst does envisage three likely recommendations including a "mandatory price establishment period" before prices can be promoted; rules around land-banking, and improved transparency on suppler engagement.

Jarden remains positive on the grocery sector with a preference for Woolworths Group ((WOW)) over Metcash and Coles Group ((COL)).

The Overweight rating and $4.40 target are maintained for Metcash.

This report was published on September 30, 2024.

Target price is $4.40 Current Price is $3.58 Difference: $0.82

If MTS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.05, suggesting upside of 13.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 21.00 cents and EPS of 27.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.9, implying annual growth of 8.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 28.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.39. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.3, implying annual growth of 5.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

NDO NIDO EDUCATION LIMITED

Childcare - Overnight Price: $0.86

Canaccord Genuity rates ((NDO)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes the acquisition of four childcare centres by Nido Education, lifting the total portfolio to 56 centres since its IPO.

The broker expects the acquisition to have a minimal impact on earnings in 2024 post costs. The deal meets the strategic goals of the company.

Canaccord Genuity continues to like Nido Education with a Buy rating and $1.12 target price.

This report was published on September 30, 2024.

Target price is $1.12 Current Price is $0.86 Difference: $0.26

If NDO meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 30% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.36.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 7.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.65%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.78.

OBM ORA BANDA MINING LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.62

Moelis rates ((OBM)) as Downgrade to Hold from Buy (3) -

Ora Banda Mining reported FY24 results which showed favourable trading activity over the last 12 months. Moelis notes this is probably due to a higher gold price and a turnaround at Davyhurst.

The analyst believes the commissioning of Sand King in FY25 will enable the business to generate around 150koz p.a. in FY26.

Target price is raised to 66c. Stock rating downgraded to Hold from Buy with a lot of optimism built into the share price at current levels.

This report was published on September 29, 2024.

Target price is $0.66 Current Price is $0.62 Difference: $0.035

If OBM meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.59.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 8.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.10.

