Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 03, 2024

A1M AIC MINES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.36

Moelis rates ((A1M)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis updates the gold, silver, copper and forex estimates and marks-to-market the changes to earnings estimates.

AIC Mines is Buy rated. Target price lifts to 65c from 64c.

This report was published on October 2, 2024.

Target price is $0.65 Current Price is $0.36

If A1M meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ACF ACROW LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $1.10

Petra Capital rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Acrow has reported a 51% jump in new hire contracts for Q1 FY25 compared to 17% growth in FY24. Petra Capital, however, leaves earnings forecasts unchanged awaiting greater clarity on the extent to which project delays are curtailing revenue conversion.

The contracts wins provide a good lead indicator for FY25 revenues, highlights the broker, and underline the strength of Acrow's

competitive position, including the benefits being derived from the broadening suite of products and services.

The Buy rating and $1.32 target are maintained.

This report was published on October 2, 2024.

Target price is $1.32 Current Price is $1.10

If ACF meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.28, suggesting upside of 16.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 11.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.1, implying annual growth of 36.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.1.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of 14.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.36%.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 12.5, implying annual growth of 3.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.8.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

ALK ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.44

Moelis rates ((ALK)) as Buy (1) -

Moelis updates the gold, silver, copper and forex estimates and marks-to-market the changes to earnings estimates.

Alkane Resources is Buy rated. Target price rises to 70c from 64c.

This report was published on October 2, 2024.

Target price is $0.70 Current Price is $0.44

If ALK meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

ASN ANSON RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.07

Petra Capital rates ((ASN)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital has updated following a site visit to Anson Resources' Utah operations, including the Green River Lithium project in the Paradox Basin, where product samples are being produced from the nearby brine well for further customer qualification.

The Utah state regulator has re-confirmed Anson's brine extraction permit, note the analysts, and management has secured additional lithium leases at Green River from SITLA (the state School and Institutional Trust Land Administration).

Buy. The target falls to 35c from 41c after the broker adjusts for increased dilution post a $5m capital raise.

This report was published on October 2, 2024.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.07

If ASN meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 367% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.50.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.50.

