The Monday Report – 26 August 2024

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8025.00 + 34.00 0.43% S&P ASX 200 8023.90 – 3.10 – 0.04% S&P500 5634.61 + 63.97 1.15% Nasdaq Comp 17877.79 + 258.44 1.47% DJIA 41175.08 + 462.30 1.14% S&P500 VIX 15.86 – 1.69 – 9.63% US 10-year yield 3.81 – 0.06 – 1.42% USD Index 100.72 – 0.79 – 0.78% FTSE100 8327.78 + 39.78 0.48% DAX30 18633.10 + 139.71 0.76%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We look ahead to the final trading week of August with traders hotly debating whether the Fed cuts by -25bp or -50bp at the September FOMC meeting and where that leaves risk for the USD, equity, and sentiment more broadly.

Geopolitical concerns have been raised, with Israel responding militarily to a drone attack by Hezbollah, conducting an offensive in a “targeted manner” on sites in Lebanon.

The escalation may well support oil and gold, but I am sceptical it has a lasting impact on sentiment towards other areas of the markets (such as equity or risk FX), that is unless we see signs the conflict brings in other nations, or we see a rising risk of an energy supply shock.

Nvidia’s Q225 earnings will also get great focus, where the guidance could resonate across the broader semis space. Traders also navigate month-end portfolio rebalancing flows, which could impact at a time when tier 1 economic data through the week is limited.

Chair Powell sends a defiant message to markets

Last week set an important precedent for markets and offered a definitive view around the Fed’s current thinking – a view that has surprised many in the markets.

The July FOMC minutes were clearly dovish, but Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole was arguably his most dovish in years, and it was firm and clear. It will be remembered as the cementing factor that told the market cuts start in September.

Powell was defiant that the Fed’s job on fighting inflation is essentially over, and with the balance of risks having shifted, and with Fed policy seemingly behind the curve, the Fed moves to a new phase with a growing sense of urgency to take policy to a neutral setting.

Powell offered a strong level of optionality, but that optionality is skewed on whether the first cut is -25bp or -50bp. For anyone still holding a legacy view the Fed may hold off from easing in September, it seems that ship has well and truly sailed.

The August US Nonfarm payrolls to settle the Fed rate cut debate

It’s hard to deny how important the August nonfarm payrolls (NFP) print (on 6 Sept) will likely be and could be the defining data point that settles the September FOMC rates debate.

US interest rate swaps pricing per FOMC meeting

Chair Powell essentially made it clear with his view that a “cooling labor market is unmistakable” and that they no longer “seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions”.

A weak NFP, say below 130k jobs and an unchanged unemployment rate at 4.3%, will likely see many of the economists who were calling for a -25bp cut for September change to -50bp, and US rates markets will price -50bp as its central case.

One counterargument to that call would be the influence of US election on 5 November. The Fed likes to claim they are independent, but there is a school of thought that voters within the Fed ranks may be more comfortable pulling out a larger -50bp cut at the FOMC meeting after the election on 7 November.

One issue with that call is that there is no guarantee we’ll know the outcome of the election by then, so if there is a greater need to bring rates out of a restrictive setting, and the election result is not known, then the Fed will have to wait until the 18 December meeting an outcome that the markets will see as a policy mistake and take the Fed to task.

For now, though, the ‘Fed put’ is alive and well, and unless the geopolitical news flow negatively impacts sentiment, Fed cut insurance should support global risky assets (such as equity).

However, a more concerned Fed and one that many are increasingly thinking should have moved away from higher for longer sooner – does give us reasons to believe there could be a tipping point where goldilocks’ macro conditions lead to something more sinister.

That is a concern for another time, and as we roll into the new week with sentiment strong, and with the market so intently focused on the NFP report, one questions how impactful the incoming economic data this week will prove to be.

Many will note the US core PCE inflation report as the marquee data point this week, but with Powell stressing the US labour market is no longer adding to inflation risk, the PCE inflation report may only move the dial if we see a print closer to 3% y/y (currently 2.6%).

Nvidia’s Q225 earnings to get significant focus

A clear risk for equity markets comes from Nvidia’s Q25 earnings (due to Wednesday after market) and the guidance for Q325.

Nvidia will beat consensus expectations, they always do, but investors are so ingrained in seeing revenue come in US$2bn-plus above the analysts’ consensus that Nvidia will need to report Q225 sales of US$30bn-plus (consensus US$28.77bn) and guidance for Q325 of US$33bn-plus (consensus of US$31.78bn) or we could easily see a sell the news event.

Naturally, there are other factors that could impact, with a big focus on gross margins, capex, and guidance on potential delays to Blackwell GPUs which could impact revenue expectations for the January quarter (reported in late February).

The options market implies a -/+9.4% move on the day of earnings, so one can certainly expect some punchy post-market movement in the share price, and the NAS100.

EU CPI to cement an ECB September rate cut

European preliminary CPI (due Friday) may get some attention but with a -25bp rate cut from the ECB all but assured, and a -50bp cut not given any consideration, we’ll need to see a big miss/beat to the 2.2% consensus estimate on headline CPI, and the 2.8% consensus on core CPI to get the EUR pumping.

Like many, I have been surprised at the extent of the rally in EURUSD, and the sell-off in the USD more broadly, where the move in EURUSD on the week was far greater than options had implied.

The focus in Australia: Monthly CPI and ASX200 earnings

In Australia, we get the July (monthly) CPI print, with the median estimate from economists feeling headline CPI falls -40bp to 3.4% – the lowest level since December 2023.

This should support expectations of a -25bp cut this year, where Aussie interest rate swaps currently price a full -25bp cut for the December RBA meeting.

A monthly CPI print closer to 3% and the market may price a 50% probability that cuts could play out in November.

AUDUSD sits at the best levels of the year, caring little about relative interest rates, and taking its steer from the USD and equity sentiment.

On the equity front, With the ASX200 called to open up 0.6% at 8070, the bulls would need to find a further 1% for a test of the all-time high of 8148 (8121 for SPI futures).

Earnings will continue to impact, with 53 ASX200 companies reporting through the week notable plays being Woodside Energy ((WDS)), BHP Group ((BHP)) Tuesday), Woolworths Group ((WOW)), Fortescue ((FMG)), Qantas Airways ((QAN)), and Wesfarmers ((WES)).

BHP may get the lion’s share of attention, however, after the share price readjusts to the earnings outcome and the guidance, will likely revert to closely tracking the iron ore futures price.

So, it’s another big week ahead for traders. We question if the tailwinds to equity from Powell’s Jackson Hole speech spill over into full green on screen in Asia, and can build in US equity, and whether the USD can find a better tone into month-end.

On the calendar today:

-US July durable goods

-Adore Beauty ((ABY)) earnings report

-Ansell ((ANN)) ex-div 32.76c

-Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)) ex-div 7.30c (60%)

-Bendigo and Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) earnings report

-Biome Australia ((BIO)) earnings report

-Challenger ((CGF)) ex-div 13.50c (100%)

-Chorus ((CNU)) earnings report

-Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure ((DBI)) earnings report

-Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) ex-div 50.40c

-Endeavour Group ((EDV)) earnings report

-GDI Property Group ((GDI)) earnings report

-Genus Plus Group ((GNP)) earnings report

FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor: https://fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Woolworths Group ((WOW)) has invested an additional $7m in Seedlab Australia, a food and drink startup incubator

-The Albanese government is considering introducing fixed prices for operations and other private hospital services

– The Senate’s economics committee has called a new probe into big-box retail chains selling household items outside the reach of the food and grocery sector’s code of conduct

– Macquarie Asset Management ((MQG)), Bain Capital, and Carlyle Group are preparing bids for Permira’s $4bn I-MED Radiology Network

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2548.70 + 28.60 1.13% Silver (oz) 30.28 + 1.29 4.45% Copper (lb) 4.25 + 0.11 2.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.14 + 0.03 2.83% Nickel (lb) 7.53 + 0.07 0.91% Zinc (lb) 1.31 + 0.03 2.13% West Texas Crude 74.96 + 1.99 2.73% Brent Crude 78.15 + 1.00 1.30% Iron Ore (t) 98.05 – 0.14 – 0.14%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 23 Aug 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Aug) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8023.90 0.66% -0.85% 3.30% 5.71%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A1N ARN Media Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS ANN Ansell Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett AOF Australian Unity Office Fund Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BOE Boss Energy Upgrade to Buy from Hold Shaw and Partners BOQ Bank of Queensland Upgrade to Hold from Reduce Morgans BRG Breville Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS BXB Brambles Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi CNI Centuria Capital Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CTD Corporate Travel Management Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans DMP Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett DTL Data#3 Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS EVS EnviroSuite Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter FMG Fortescue Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi HLI Helia Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ILU Iluka Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie JDO Judo Capital Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley MP1 Megaport Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS RRL Regis Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS STO Santos Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett SUL Super Retail Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS UNI Universal Store Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

