FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-02-2024

Australia | 4:49 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
  • ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
  • ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
  • ((C79)) - Chrysos
  • ((CUV)) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
  • ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FMG)) - Fortescue
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
  • ((HLS)) - Healius
  • ((HPG)) - hipages Group
  • ((IGO)) - IGO
  • ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
  • ((IPH)) - IPH
  • ((LIC)) - Lifestyle Communities
  • ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
  • ((MAF)) - MA Financial
  • ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
  • ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources
  • ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
  • ((MRM)) - MMA Offshore
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
  • ((OCL)) - Objective Corp
  • ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
  • ((PLY)) - Playside Studios
  • ((PWH)) - PWR Holdings
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((QAL)) - Qualitas
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((RED)) - Red 5
  • ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
  • ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((SKC)) - SkyCity Entertainment
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
  • ((UNI)) - Universal Store
  • ((VEE)) - Veem

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

