FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 23-02-2024

- ((A1M)) - AIC Mines
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((AIA)) - Auckland International Airport
- ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
- ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
- ((C79)) - Chrysos
- ((CUV)) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- ((EQT)) - EQT Holdings
- ((EXP)) - Experience Co
- ((FMG)) - Fortescue
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Properties Australia
- ((HLS)) - Healius
- ((HPG)) - hipages Group
- ((IGO)) - IGO
- ((IFL)) - Insignia Financial
- ((IPH)) - IPH
- ((LIC)) - Lifestyle Communities
- ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
- ((MAF)) - MA Financial
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources
- ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
- ((MRM)) - MMA Offshore
- ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
- ((OCL)) - Objective Corp
- ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
- ((PLY)) - Playside Studios
- ((PWH)) - PWR Holdings
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((QAL)) - Qualitas
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((RED)) - Red 5
- ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
- ((TRS)) - Reject Shop
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SSM)) - Service Stream
- ((SKC)) - SkyCity Entertainment
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((SLC)) - Superloop
- ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
- ((UNI)) - Universal Store
- ((VEE)) - Veem
