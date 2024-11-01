Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 01, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

VAU VAULT MINERALS LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.40

Canaccord Genuity rates ((VAU)) as Buy (1) -

Vault Minerals' Q3 results revealed a -7% quarter-on-quarter drop in sales (in line with forecasts by Canaccord Genuity and consensus), though Deflector achieved record throughput and maintained cost (AISC) control.

With 122koz hedged through FY26 and strong cash flow, the company is well positioned, suggest the analysts.

Canaccord Genuity reiterates its Buy rating, keeping the target at 51c due to expected performance improvements.

This report was published on October 30, 2024.

Target price is $0.51 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $0.115

If VAU meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 29% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.90.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.90.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

Jarden rates ((VAU)) as Overweight (2) -

Overall, Vault Minerals posted a solid operational Sep Q, Jarden suggests, with a focus on setting up King of the Hills for the full year and a pick-up in planned exploration and resource extension drilling. Production was -2.5% below forecast but costs were a 4% beat.

The company noted with the reserves and resources statement that it has commenced studies focused on debottlenecking design work to lift throughput sustainably to 6mtpa during FY26.

Underground resource delineation should be a short-term valuation driver, Jarden suggests. Overweight and 42c target retained.

This report was published on October 29, 2024.

Target price is $0.42 Current Price is $0.40 Difference: $0.025

If VAU meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 4.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.98.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.97.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

VSL VULCAN STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $7.46

Jarden rates ((VSL)) as Neutral (3) -

Post the recent Vulcan Steel first half market update, at which the company indicated that first quarter of FY25 was down -30% on the prior year in earnings terms, Jarden updates its numbers for a softer-than-expected first half, with a softer recovery now anticipated in the second half.

As Jarden broadly retains its FY27 estimates, the reduced cost of capital parameters more than offset the near-term earnings reduction and the broker increases its target price to NZ$8.05 from NZ$7.80.

Due to modest downside potential to target, Jarden retains a Neutral rating.

This report was published on October 29, 2024.

Current Price is $7.46. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 22.08 cents and EPS of 17.85 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 41.79.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 35.61 cents and EPS of 39.66 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.77%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.81.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $29.96

Goldman Sachs rates ((WOW)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs downgrades Woolworths Group forecasts due to lower margin guidance and challenges in its core Australian Food segment.

The company announced 1Q25 sales which were in line with expectations at growth of 3.8% in Australia, but EBIT guidance for 1H25 indicates erosion in margins of circa -60bps, the broker highlights.

Management plans to tighten promotional spending, reduce support costs, and enhance productivity to counteract these pressures.

Target price declines to $36.20 from $38.90 with Goldman Sachs pointing to risks around the ACCC inquiry and ongoing cost inflation, while growth in online and Retail Media may support longer-term profitability.

The broker's earnings forecasts are cut by -8% and -5%, for FY25/FY26, respectively.

This report was published on October 30, 2024.

Target price is $36.20 Current Price is $29.96 Difference: $6.24

If WOW meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $34.12, suggesting upside of 13.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 96.00 cents and EPS of 128.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.0, implying annual growth of 1425.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 96.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.2.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 110.00 cents and EPS of 147.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 149.3, implying annual growth of 10.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 105.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.2

XRO XERO LIMITED

Accountancy - Overnight Price: $149.50

Jarden rates ((XRO)) as Overweight (2) -

In previewing Xero's first half results, Jarden retains Overweight due to perceived asymmetric upside. The four key areas of focus are subscriber growth, revenue, opex ratio and free cash flow.

Jarden sees asymmetric upside risk to Xero's valuation if it can execute above forecasts, particularly in North America. The broker has an upside scenario valuation of $284, downside of $55 and base case of $132.

Target rises to $151 from $144.

This report was published on October 29, 2024.

Target price is $151.00 Current Price is $149.50 Difference: $1.5

If XRO meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $164.60, suggesting upside of 10.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 157.34 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 95.02. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 137.4, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 108.8.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 110.42 cents and EPS of 218.07 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 68.56. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 184.0, implying annual growth of 33.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 81.3.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

