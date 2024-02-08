Rudi’s View: Corporate Travel, Hansen, IPH, NextDC & Macquarie Technology

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:56 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Part One of this week's two-part update was sent out in the form of an email to paying subscribers on Monday, and subsequently published on the FNArena website on Wednesday morning:

https://fnarena.com/index.php/2024/02/07/rudis-view-february-trepidation/



****



Part One ended with: "Start preparing by drawing up your personal wish list."



John, a subscriber, had asked for my "most preferred" stocks in each of the market's prime segments. John's question was unrelated to my suggestion, but I spotted an opportunity to share more of my personal favourites, so here it goes (list of sectors provided by John):



-Information Tech : TechnologyOne ((TNE))



-Healthcare: CSL ((CSL))



-Materials : BHP Group ((BHP))



-Real Estate : Goodman Group ((GMG))



-Telecommunications : NextDC ((NXT)), I have taken a broad interpretation of 'telecommunication', stick with Telstra ((TLS)) for yield/income



-Utilities & Infrastructure : Transurban ((TCL))



-Discretionary: Breville Group ((BRG))



-Staples: Woolworths ((WOW))



-Financials: Macquarie Group ((MQG)), or, specifically among banks, CommBank ((CBA)); as I always like to highlight, it's the only bank in Australia that has performed for its shareholders since the GFC. That's a fact, not an opinion.



-Energy : I don't have a preference in the energy sector. (I never invest in it). For anyone with a positive longer-term view: Karoon Gas ((KAR)) might be the most leveraged to the oil price on the ASX, with Jarden estimating every US$5 move in the price of oil translates into 32c in EPS for the company (in each direction).



-Industrials : this is essentially a loose amalgamation of largely small cap companies of various kinds and colours. Transurban is, strictly taken, officially part of this group. Put a gun to my temple and I'll say, okay, okay, pick Brambles ((BXB)).



As per my modus operandi, none of the above is an invitation to start buying any of the stocks mentioned. But if you have to start drawing up a list of quality achievers that are as yet not in your portfolio, but could be added in case of share market weakness, I think the above would be a great starting point.



Goes without saying: all have my preference with a longer term focus in mind (not necessarily at today's share prices).



Paying subscribers have 24/7 access to my curated lists of quality, sustainable achievers on the ASX: https://fnarena.com/index.php/analysis-data/all-weather-stocks/

****



Stockbroker Morgans' list of Best Ideas on the ASX has undergone a few changes ahead of the February reporting season. Have been removed (because of share prices rallying): Westpac ((WBC)), Wesfarmers ((WES)), Goodman Group, Santos, and Super Retail Group ((SUL)).



In their place came only two fresh additions: Woodside Energy and Camplify Holdings ((CHL)).



The updated selection contains 31 companies, including Macquarie Group, CSL, QBE Insurance ((QBE)), Transurban, Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Qantas Airways ((QAN)), ResMed and NextDC. Only two resources companies are included, Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and South32 ((S32)), and two REITs; Dexus Industria REIT ((DXI)) and HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)).



Among the smaller cap names selected are GQG Partners ((GQG)), Acrow ((ACF)), Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)), Tyro Payments ((TYR)), Objective Corp ((OCL)), Inghams Group ((ING)) and three of the local travel agencies; Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)), Flight Centre ((FLT)), and Helloworld ((HLO)).

